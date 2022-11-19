Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele told crowds that her postponed Las Vegas residency “looked just like how I imagined” as she kicked off the first night of the run.

Adele’s run at Caesars Palace had originally been due to begin at Caesars Palace on 21 January, but was postponed just two hours before the first show was scheduled to begin because it was “not ready”.

The singer would later describe the cancellation was “the worst moment” in her career and say that she was “embarrassed” for disappointing fans.

But on Friday (18 November), the Weekends With Adele residency finally began, with the British singer receiving a standing ovation as she took to the stage.

However, Adele said that she should be the ones applauding her fans, telling them: “Thank you so much for coming back to me.

“It looks just like I imagined it would,” she said. “It’s just perfect. Thank you.”

Admitting that she was so “nervous”, “scared” and “happy”, Adele continued: “I don’t get to go off stage for about 50 minutes so I’m going to have [a] s***ty face of streaked makeup for the whole first part of the show.”

Adele also thanked Caesars Palace for the support she had been shown following the show’s postponement, saying she was “honoured” to be performing at the venue.

“I’d really like to thank Caesars because there has been a lot of s*** written about me since I cancelled my shows,” she said.

“I tell you 90 per cent of it is absolutely completely made up, there’s been rumours that I’m moving hotels and I’m moving theatres and all this and never once did they ask [me] any questions.”

Adele opened with the 2015 single “Hello”, then performed her greatest hits including “Skyfall” and “Easy On Me”.

Stormzy was pictured in the audience alongside her partner Rich Paul.

Thousands of fans, who had travelled from across the world for the show, said Adele had “exceeded every expectation” with the show.

Her new run is scheduled to run until 25 March and includes 24 rescheduled shows as well as eight extra dates.

Additional reporting by Press Association