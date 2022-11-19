Sara Cox apologises to kids listening to Radio 2 as listener calls Matt Hancock a ‘c***’ live on air
‘I can only apologise if you’ve got children listening in the car,’ presenter said
Sara Cox was forced to apologise after a BBC Radio 2 listener called Matt Hancock a “c***” live on air.
The former health secretary is the subject of much national debate due to his appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.
During Friday’s (18 November) drivetime show, a listener referred to as Jesse from Devon, called in to request the Queen song “Don’t Stop Me Now”.
Asked why he’d chosen the hit track, the caller replied: “Because Matt Hancock’s a c***.”
He was immediately cut off, with Cox telling listeners: “OK, so we’ve got to cut him off there.
“This is live radio, this happens. I can only apologise if you’ve got children listening in the car.”
The track was swiftly played, with Cox adding: “Huge apologises. It is live and here’s the song.”
Hancock was a late addition to the I’m a Celebrity camp, having joined with Seann Walsh midway through the first week.
The MP – who has had the Tory whip revoked for appearing on the show – was voted by the public to take part in his first six Bushtucker Trials.
However, after he won many stars in the challenges, Hancock was not voted to do the following trials.
Earlier this week, the 44-year-old was treated to a luxurious beach barbecue alongside fellow campmates Jill Scott and Sue Cleaver.
On Friday (18 November), he survived the first public vote as Charlene White was the first contestant to leave the jungle.
Earlier in the episode, the Loose Women panellist had pulled out of her Bushtucker Trial and shouted the words: “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!”
The show will air for another week, with the winner being announced on Sunday 27 November.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.
