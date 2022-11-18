I’m a Celebrity - live: Charlene White becomes first contestant to be voted out of jungle
‘Loose Woman’ host received the least ‘votes to save’ from the public and was eliminated on Friday (18 November)
The 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow and has finally seen the first star eliminated from the show.
This season has been one of the most headline-making in the programme’s history, with former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival leading to Boy George crying on camera about nearly losing his mother during the pandemic, and Charlene White schooling the politician over his decision to join the show.
On Friday 18 November, Charlene White became the first person to be eliminated following the public vote.
Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Seann Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.
Ex-footballer Jill Scott also got a cockroach stuck in her ear. “It’s in my brain!” she cried. Ouch.
Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...
The family’s here!
Ahead of the eliminations to come, the celebrities’ loved ones have reached the outskirts of camp, ready to welcome them back to reality with open arms.
Who is Charlene White?
Charlene’s out of the jungle now, but before you miss her too much, here’s your guide to the newsreader and Loose Women presenter.
Matt Hancock has survived the first public vote
Though some may have expected the MP to be the first to head home, the former health secretary lives to survive another day in the jungle!
The prospect has surprised some on social media...
Charlene’s out!
Charlene White is the first person to be eliminated from this year’s I’m a Celebrity after the public vote.
Very “last day at school” vibes right now, as the campmates enjoy their final night as a full group of 11.
If there’s any quote to take away from tonight’s ep, it’s got to be Owen’s note about seeing Matt not washing his hands after handling the bird poo on his chair.
“‘Happy birthday twice’, he told me!” flashing back to the early pandemic advice of musical handwashing...
Not long to wait before we find out this year’s first eliminated celebrity!
Here’s who might be at risk tonight, according to the odds:
And the new camp leader is...
...Mike Tindall! And he’s chosen Sue Cleaver as his deputy. As a result, they can’t lift a finger.
Here’s your guide to the new head of the camp:
“I have been hating on you, I have to be honest” – Boy George to Matt Hancock. So frank!
Boy George and Matt Hancock: a showdown
Say how you feel then, Boy George!
In a private moment with Seann, the Culture Club singer said of the MP: “Can’t stand Matt. I have tried to like him and I’ve failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery. I find him just… I made a joke about chocolate. He just looked at me like… I wanted to say, ‘What are you looking at? Don’t you look at me like that.’”
