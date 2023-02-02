Alyssa Milano ‘apologised to Britney Spears’ after ‘bullying’ accusation

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alyssa Milano has reportedly apologised to Britney Spears after the pop star accused her of “a form of bullying”.

The actor tweeted in December, writing: “Someone please go check on Britney Spears”.

Spears had recently deleted her Instagram, causing concern among some fans about her welfare.

When Spears returned to the social media platform, she shared a screenshot of Milano’s tweet with the caption: “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!”

She continued: “This definitely feels like a form of bullying! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another, not pulling one another down.”

A representative for Milano has apparently now told TMZ that the actor reached out to Britney with a “supportive” message to privately apologise.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Spears and Milano for comment.

The actor tweeted in December, writing ‘someone please go check on Britney Spears’ (Getty Images)

Spears recently revealed that the police had turned up at her house, allegedly after fans asked law officials to undergo a welfare check on Spears.

Last week (26 January), the 41-year-old singer wrote on Twitter: “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls.”

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” Spears continued.

A few days later, the singer posted a video confirming she was “alive” and “well” and explained that she had left Instagram because people were mocking videos of her dancing.

“I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy,” she wrote.