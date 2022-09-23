Arctic Monkeys UK and Ireland tour: How to get tickets
Here’s how to grab your tickets to Sheffield band’s 2023 tour
The Arctic Monkeys are back and have finally announced a UK and Ireland tour.
The band have played several dates and festivals across Europe this summer, but have only played at Reading and Leeds festival in the UK this year.
But on Friday (23 September), the band released new tour dates, which will see them visit a host of venues across the UK and Ireland.
Cities visited include London, Glasgow, Dublin and their hometown Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park, with the shows taking place throughout May and June next year.
Support will come from fellow rock and roll bands like The Hives and Liverpool newcomers The Mysterines.
The Sheffield rock band recently announced that their new album The Car will be released on 21 October and will feature 10 new songs written by Turner and made with the band’s regular producer James Ford.
According to a press release, The Car finds Arctic Monkeys “running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career”.
The band’s new single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” was released in August, marking their first music in four years.
How to get tickets
General sale tickets will go on sale on Friday 30 October at 9am from SeeTickets.
Fan presale beginning at 9am on Thursday 29 October via SeeTickets.
According to the website, anyone who pre-orders The Car before Wednesday 28 September will have access to the presale, excluding the US and Canada.
Those who’ve already pre-ordered the album will also have access. Presale access will be emailed on the evening of Wednesday 28 September.
You can find the full list of tour dates here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies