Arctic Monkeys UK and Ireland tour: How to get tickets

Here’s how to grab your tickets to Sheffield band’s 2023 tour

Megan Graye
Friday 23 September 2022 17:00
The Arctic Monkeys performing on the main stage at Glastonbury in 2013

The Arctic Monkeys are back and have finally announced a UK and Ireland tour.

The band have played several dates and festivals across Europe this summer, but have only played at Reading and Leeds festival in the UK this year.

But on Friday (23 September), the band released new tour dates, which will see them visit a host of venues across the UK and Ireland.

Cities visited include London, Glasgow, Dublin and their hometown Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park, with the shows taking place throughout May and June next year.

Support will come from fellow rock and roll bands like The Hives and Liverpool newcomers The Mysterines.

The Sheffield rock band recently announced that their new album The Car will be released on 21 October and will feature 10 new songs written by Turner and made with the band’s regular producer James Ford.

According to a press release, The Car finds Arctic Monkeys “running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career”.

The band’s new single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” was released in August, marking their first music in four years.

How to get tickets

General sale tickets will go on sale on Friday 30 October at 9am from SeeTickets.

Fan presale beginning at 9am on Thursday 29 October via SeeTickets.

According to the website, anyone who pre-orders The Car before Wednesday 28 September will have access to the presale, excluding the US and Canada.

Those who’ve already pre-ordered the album will also have access. Presale access will be emailed on the evening of Wednesday 28 September.

You can find the full list of tour dates here.

