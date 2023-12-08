When Loyle Carner met his hero, Benjamin Zephaniah

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As tributes continue to pour in for the pioneering British poet, Benjamin Zephaniah, a touching interview with rising UK rapper Loyle Carner has resurfaced.

In 2017, The Independent introduced Zephaniah to one of his biggest fans, with Carner revealing that the dub poet’s politically inspired work influenced him as a teenager.

Carner first heard about Zephaniah at age 13 after just being diagnosed with dyslexia, a learning disorder that affected both artists.

Sitting down together for a filmed conversation, the duo discussed their mutual experiences of dyslexia, their work, and issues surrounding art, vulnerability and mental health.

Discussing Carner’s plans to one day write a play, Zephaniah told Carner: “We are in 2017, remember this I’m telling you that you’re going to do it. What will happen is you will want to push yourself more in the future. You’re going to want to stretch yourself.”

Carner, who heralded Zephaniah as an idol, was overwhelmed by his support.

The author of works including The Dread Affair: Collected Poems (1985) and Face (1999) was a winner of the BBC Young Playwrights Festival Award in 1998, and received further acclaim as he was listed at 48 in The Times’ list of 50 greatest post-war writers.

One particularly heart-warming moment came when Zephaniah expressed admiration for Carner’s debut album, Yesterday’s Gone: “When I heard your album, it was a real breath of fresh air.

“What really moved me about it was how personal it was.

“It’s very difficult to be with your hip-hop crew and say: I’m going to write a poem about dyslexia or not seeing my dad.

“That’s why I really love that piece that you did.”

Carner is evidently moved by Zephaniah’s touching words, hugs him and explains “It’s a big deal for me … it’s an absolute pleasure.”

The Independent’s music editor, Roisin O’Connor, recalls: "I knew Loyle was a huge fan of Benjamin Zephaniah and had previously had the pleasure of interviewing him about his work. "We got them into the studio and what followed was an incredibly moving, insightful conversation. I remember Loyle was very nervous about meeting his hero, but Benjamin was effusive, warm and wonderful as ever. The chemistry in the room during filming was electric, they clicked straight away.

"As far as I know, they remained good friends and Benjamin ended up writing the liner notes for Loyle’s second album, Not Waving, But Drowning. Benjamin was a force of nature and one of our greatest artists. He’ll be missed."

Carner, since the announcement of Zephaniah’s death, took to Instagram to post a still from the interview captioning it: “the man that gave me my name. my hero. / promise to take your words forwards / thank you for guiding the way.”

News of his death was announced by his family Thursday 7 December, as he was described as a “true pioneer and innovator” who “gave the world so much.”