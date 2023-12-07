Revisit the 2017 Music Box interview between Mercury Prize-nominated Loyle Carner and writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, who has died aged 65.

In this interview, the musician and Zephaniah discussed art, Shakespeare, family, and everything in between as an instant friendship was struck up, and they engaged in a conversation that was at various moments hilarious, fascinating, and very moving.

The Birmingham native explained his take on Loyle’s Mercury Prize-shortlisted album Yesterday’s Gone - and to hear Loyle explain how Benjamin’s work had been the first he read cover-to-cover after learning he had dyslexia.