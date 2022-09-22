Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Björk says ‘unfathomable’ violence in US played role in her moving back to Iceland

‘All the violence was just too much for me,’ singer said

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 22 September 2022 09:03
Bjork performs on TV for the first time in eight years

Björk has admitted that violence “on a scale I can’t even fathom” played a part in her decision to leave the United States.

The Icelandic singer lived part-time in New York between 2002 and 2020, leaving before the start of the pandemic.

Discussing her decision to depart the US and return to Iceland full-time in a new interview, the singer said that gun violence had majorly contributed to the move.

“The violence in the USA is on a scale I can’t even fathom,” she told Pitchfork.

“And having a daughter that’s half-American in school [in New York], 40 minutes away from Sandy Hook.”

Recommended

In 2012, 26 people, including 20 children under the age of seven, were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The shooter, 20-year-old Adam Lanza, also killed his mother and shot himself when first responders arrived at the school.

Björk continued: “When we are here, I absorb all of Iceland. If one person is killed in the north, we all hurt. It’s an island mentality.

“In the States, just being a simple islander, all the violence was just too much for me.”

Björk in 2012

(Getty Images)

The Sandy Hook shooting is in the news once again as the second damages trial against Infowars host Alex Jones began last week.

Jones and other individuals appearing on the video channel Infowars falsely claimed for several years that the massacre was a hoax staged by crisis actors and the government to harm Americans’ second amendment rights.

Recommended

Jones has said that he doesn’t retain that position anymore and is expected to appear in court on Thursday (22 September).

Last year, Jones and Infowars were found liable by default in a number of civil cases. The current trial will only determine how many damages he must pay.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in