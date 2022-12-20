Bob Dylan explains unusual dedication in his new book

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bob Dylan released his latest book The Philosophy of Modern Song in November.

The book contains Dylan’s commentary on 66 songs by other artists. It is the first book Dylan has published since he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.

In a new interview, Dylan explained the unusual dedication in the new book, to coffee and bakery company Dunkin’ Donuts.

“In the book, I thank: the ‘crew from Dunkin’ Donuts’,” he said.

“Because they were compassionate, supportive and they went the extra mile.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed that he was a fan of the TV shows Coronation Street, Father Brown and some early Twilight Zones.

“I know they’re old-fashioned, but they make me feel at home,” he told The Wall Street Journal.

The book contains Dylan’s commentary on 66 songs by other artists (Simon & Schuster)

“I’m no fan of packaged programs or news shows. I never watch anything foul-smelling or evil. Nothing disgusting, nothing dog ass.”

In November, when his book launched, Dylan made a rare public statement to apologise for selling books that were advertised as being “hand-signed”, when they actually contained digital autographs.

It was revealed that the signatures in copies of the singer’s book were actually created using an autopen, a machine used to store digital replicas of signatures.

Copies, priced at $599 (£420) each, were sold to fans, with the publisher including certificates of authenticity with each order.

The singer went on to reveal that he struggles with vertigo, making book signing sessions difficult.

“However, in 2019 I had a bad case of vertigo and it continued into the pandemic years,” he said.

“So, during the pandemic, it was impossible to sign anything and the vertigo didn’t help. With contractual deadlines looming, the idea of using an auto-pen was suggested to me, along with the assurance that this kind of thing is done ‘all the time’ in the art and literary world,” he explained.