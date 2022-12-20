Jeremy Clarkson has said that he is "horrified" over the "hurt" regarding comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex in a newspaper column for The Sun.

The broadcaster wrote that he dreamt of seeing people throw "lumps of excrement" at Meghan.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) has received more than 12,000 complaints about the opinion piece.

Mr Clarkson said: "I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly... I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

