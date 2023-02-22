Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has given a message to concerned fans worried about her Instagram page.

The singer addressed her followers in a new video shared on her social media account on Tuesday (21 February).

In the clip, Spears shows off new clothing, introducing each piece while using an Australian accent.

At one stage, she pokes fun at recent reports claiming some of her fans allegedly sent the police to check on her after she deleted her Instagram account.

Spears previously alluded to the matter, which occurred in January, by saying: “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.” She referred to her fans’ actions as a “prank”.

The singer used the new clip as an opportunity to remind fans that if she decides to come off Instagram, it’s her own choice and they should not send authorities to perform a wellnes check.

“If I shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops,” she said in the clip. Spears turned the comments off on the post, meaning fans were unable to reply.

Speaking about the police being called to her house last month, Spears wrote on Instagram: “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.”

According to TMZ, the Ventura Co Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls about Spears hours after her Instagram page vanished.

Britney Spears urges concerned fans to stand down on Instagram (Instgram)

“Authorities went to her home out of an abundance of caution,” the outlet reported.

Last month, Spears’s husband Sam Asghari stepped in, asking fans to respect his wife’s privacy after she deactivated her social media accounts.

“Social media can be traumatising,” Asghari wrote in a post, adding: “Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman.”

The model and actor explained that he refrained from sharing updates about his wife on his own Instagram in order to respect her privacy.