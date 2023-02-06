Chris Brown mocks Grammys winner: ‘Who the f*** is Robert Glasper’
Glasper beat Brown to take home the award for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown reportedly threw a tantrum after losing out on the Best R&B Album Grammy to pianist Robert Glasper.
The ceremony was held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), with Trevor Noah returning to host the show for the third consecutive year.
Brown, 33, was nominated in the R&B category for his 10th studio album Breezy, featuring collaborations with Jack Harlow, H.E.R., and Anderson .Paak.
However, Glasper ultimately won the prize for his record Black Radio III.
Brown reportedly reacted to losing the award in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories.
“Who the f*** is Robert Glasper,” he allegedly wrote, as seen in screenshots posted to Twitter by HipHopDX.
“Ima keep kicking y’all a** respectfully,” Brown reportedly added.
“I gotta get my skills up...Ima start playing the harmonica,” the rapper apparently also said, sharing a photoshopped picture of himself playing the instrument.
The Independent has contacted Brown’s representatives for comment.
Accepting the award during the Premiere Ceremony, Glasper quipped: “My safety pin busted out of my pants, as I was running so...”
In the run-up to the awards ceremony, Glasper wrote on Instagram: “Man it’s been a long ride!!!!
“Congratulations and Good Luck to everyone at the Grammys!”
Other nominees in the category included Mary J Blige, Lucky Daye, and PJ Morton.