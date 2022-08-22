Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Coldplay have announced dates for their 2023 UK and European live tour shows.

The band will continue their Music of the Spheres world tour next summer, following a string of 2022 shows.

In June 2023, Coldplay will play stadium shows at the Etihad in Manchester and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The tour will also see the band travel to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Last week, Coldplay played six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium. During Saturday (20 August) night’s show, they were joined on stage by Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge for a rendition of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”.

The band will play two shows at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow this week.

How to get Coldplay tickets for 2023

Tickets will go on sale for the UK and European Music of the Spheres dates on Thursday (25 August) at 10am local time.

You can buy tickets here.

Where will Coldplay play next year?

The newly announced tour dates are:

17 May: Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal

24 May: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

25 May: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

31 May: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

1 June: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

6 June: Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Chris Martin on stage earlier this year (Getty Images)

21 June: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

26 June: Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

1 July: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

5 July: Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

6 July: Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

8 July: Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

9 July: Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

15 July: Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 July: Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, Netherlands