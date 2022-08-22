Coldplay tour: How to get tickets for 2023 stadium concerts
Band will play Manchester and Cardiff shows next summer
Coldplay have announced dates for their 2023 UK and European live tour shows.
The band will continue their Music of the Spheres world tour next summer, following a string of 2022 shows.
In June 2023, Coldplay will play stadium shows at the Etihad in Manchester and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
The tour will also see the band travel to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.
Last week, Coldplay played six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium. During Saturday (20 August) night’s show, they were joined on stage by Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge for a rendition of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”.
The band will play two shows at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow this week.
How to get Coldplay tickets for 2023
Tickets will go on sale for the UK and European Music of the Spheres dates on Thursday (25 August) at 10am local time.
You can buy tickets here.
Where will Coldplay play next year?
The newly announced tour dates are:
17 May: Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal
24 May: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain
25 May: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain
31 May: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK
1 June: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK
6 June: Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK
21 June: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy
26 June: Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy
1 July: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
5 July: Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark
6 July: Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark
8 July: Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
9 July: Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
15 July: Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, Netherlands
16 July: Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, Netherlands
