Coldplay bring out Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge to sing Kate Bush at Wembley

Coldplay fans were treated to an appearance from Steve Coogan at their gig at Wembley stadium on Saturday (20 August).

Coogan appeared as his character Alan Partridge and sang Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ alongside the British band, after questioning the meaning of the song in typical ‘Partridge’ fashion.

This marks Coldplay’s penultimate night at Wembley stadium, with frontman Chris Martin having already made headlines by asking fans to put away their phones during their performances.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.