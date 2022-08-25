Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Coldplay announce extra Cardiff date for 2023 tour - here’s how to get tickets

The band will play Manchester and Cardiff shows next summer

Isobel Lewis,Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Thursday 25 August 2022 12:28
Comments
Coldplay bring out Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge to sing Kate Bush at Wembley

After announing dates for their 2023 UK and European live tour shows, Coldplay have today added an extra Cardiff show to their line up, scheduled for 7 June 2023 at Principality Stadium, due to overwhelmingly high demand for tickets.

The band will continue their Music of the Spheres world tour next summer, following a string of 2022 shows.

In June 2023, Coldplay will play stadium shows at the Etihad in Manchester and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The tour will also see the band travel to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Last week, Coldplay played six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium. During Saturday (20 August) night’s show, they were joined on stage by Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge for a rendition of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”.

Recommended

The band will play two shows at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow this week.

How to get Coldplay tickets for 2023

Tickets will go on sale for the UK and European Music of the Spheres dates on Thursday 25 August at 10am local time and will be available on Ticketmaster.

Where will Coldplay play next year?

The newly announced tour dates are:

17 May: Coimbra, Portugal, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

24 May: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

25 May: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

31 May: Manchester, UK, Etihad Stadium

1 June: Manchester, UK, Etihad Stadium

6 June: Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium

7 June: Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium

Chris Martin on stage earlier this year

(Getty Images)

21 June: Naples, Italy, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

26 June: Milan, Italy, Stadio San Siro

1 July: Zurich, Switzerland, Stadion Letzigrund

5 July: Copenhagen, Denmark, Parken

6 July: Copenhagen, Denmark, Parken

8 July: Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi

9 July: Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi

Recommended

15 July: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruijff ArenA

16 July: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruijff ArenA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in