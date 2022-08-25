The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Coldplay announce extra Cardiff date for 2023 tour - here’s how to get tickets
The band will play Manchester and Cardiff shows next summer
After announing dates for their 2023 UK and European live tour shows, Coldplay have today added an extra Cardiff show to their line up, scheduled for 7 June 2023 at Principality Stadium, due to overwhelmingly high demand for tickets.
The band will continue their Music of the Spheres world tour next summer, following a string of 2022 shows.
In June 2023, Coldplay will play stadium shows at the Etihad in Manchester and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
The tour will also see the band travel to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.
Last week, Coldplay played six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium. During Saturday (20 August) night’s show, they were joined on stage by Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge for a rendition of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”.
The band will play two shows at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow this week.
How to get Coldplay tickets for 2023
Tickets will go on sale for the UK and European Music of the Spheres dates on Thursday 25 August at 10am local time and will be available on Ticketmaster.
Where will Coldplay play next year?
The newly announced tour dates are:
17 May: Coimbra, Portugal, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
24 May: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
25 May: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
31 May: Manchester, UK, Etihad Stadium
1 June: Manchester, UK, Etihad Stadium
6 June: Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium
7 June: Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium
21 June: Naples, Italy, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
26 June: Milan, Italy, Stadio San Siro
1 July: Zurich, Switzerland, Stadion Letzigrund
5 July: Copenhagen, Denmark, Parken
6 July: Copenhagen, Denmark, Parken
8 July: Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi
9 July: Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi
15 July: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruijff ArenA
16 July: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruijff ArenA
