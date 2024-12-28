Cruz Beckham stuns listeners as he shares first glimpse of new music

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cruz Beckham has shared the first proper glimpse at his foray into music, as he unveiled a clip of a track that appears to be titled “For Ya Love”.

Posting to TikTok and Instagram, the 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham revealed footage of himself and a friend in the studio with a dark red filter and fish-eye lens effect applied.

Over a slinky guitar hook, he sings in a reverb-drenched drawl: “Call me if you’re looking for some fun/ I’ll slip you through the middle of my eye/ Love’s the word that money cannot buy/ Lusting for destruction/ Just to find some satisfaction/ Turning evil into action/ For your love.”

Cruz shared a separate clip from the same song a few days ago, in which he plays a guitar solo while singing the refrain.

Reports emerged earlier this year that Cruz was working with a number of songwriters and producers as he prepared to launch a music career.

He has yet to release an official debut single but has shared other clips of himself playing guitar or working in the studio to his social media channels.

In 2016, he shared his first track, a charity single called “If Every Day Was Christmas”, which drew comparisons to a young Justin Bieber.

His latest material, however, sounds heavily influenced by bands including Oasis and The Beatles, something his followers were quick to tell him in the comments section.

“Authentic. Real. Unique. Old school. Good on the lad,” one person remarked. “Learned his instrument and spent years getting good. Sounds mint.”

“To be fair, this sounds banging,” another said. “Love the sound.”

Another seemed surprised that Cruz was David and Victoria’s son, writing: “This is a Beckham kid?! Great sound and voice. More please.”

“Surprisingly this is great!” one follower wrote.

Fellow musicians also chimed in, including McFly star Danny Jones who said Cruz’s song “sounds sick”, a sentiment echoed by The Vamps singer and solo artist James McVey.

Cruz’s mother, Victoria, is of course best known for her time in one of the UK’s biggest ever pop groups, the Spice Girls, who shot to fame in the Nineties and achieved a string of hit singles before disbanding.

Cruz’s mum Victoria (far right) rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls ( PA Archive )

His followers might have been dubious about his career venture, however, given the mixed reception to his older brother Brooklyn’s various pursuits as a footballer, photographer, model and chef.

Brooklyn launched his own Facebook Watch series, Cookin’ With Brooklyn, in December 2021. The show received a mixed response from viewers, some of whom criticised Beckham’s culinary skills after he revealed he has not received any formal training and “just loves to cook”.

He notoriously tried his hand at photography in 2017, publishing a collection titled What I See that was widely derided for pictures that included an elephant’s silhouette and a blurry shot of a restaurant. Most recently, he seemed to be branching out as a “wine influencer”.

Cruz previously told iD that he had taught himself to play the piano, drums and the mandolin, while namechecking acts including Oasis, Usher and Beyoncé as influences.