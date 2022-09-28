Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish will make music together, according to Gorillaz frontman
‘It’s just a case of schedules’ says the Gorillaz and Blur frontman
Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish have plans to make music together, according to the Gorillaz and Blur frontman.
Responding to questions about whether the artists will collaborate in the studio to make music, Albarn said: “Yeah, I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules.”
"She’s wonderful. I love her. I only became aware of her really through her music,” said Albarn in an interview on Apple Music 1.
Albarn admitted he had no idea yet what the music would end up sounding like: “Who knows? [It] could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic metal.”
The pair clearly have a mutual respect for each other; Eilish brought out Albarn during her headline Coachella set earlier this year.
Together, they previously performed Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Gorillaz’ “Feel Good Inc”.
During the performance, Eilish told the crowd that “Blur and Gorillaz changed the world” and called Albarn a “genius”.
"This man changed my life in a lot of ways and changed my complete view of what music could be, and what art could be, and what creation could be,” she said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies