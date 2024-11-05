Elon Musk called Cardi B a ‘puppet’ – she had the perfect response

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rapper Cardi B has strongly hit back at Elon Musk after the billionaire Trump supporter claimed that she was a “puppet” following her passionate speech endorsing Kamala Harris.

The 32-year-old rapper spoke at an event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, where she attacked Donald Trump for saying: “I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not. I am going to protect them.”

Trump said his aides had urged him to stop using the term “protector” on the campaign trail because it was “inappropriate.”

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, told Trump “Donnie Dunk, please. If his definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, If his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers then I don’t want it.”

Before she spoke, Cardi B’s speech was hit with technical difficulties after the teleprompters broke, leaving her awkwardly standing alone on stage, attempting to fill time, before being eventually handed a phone containing her speech.

Resharing the video, Musk mocked the star calling her “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words.” The owner of Tesla, Space X and X/Twitter, added: “The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.”

In response to Musk, the rapper said: “I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their a** off to provide for me!

“I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that,” she clapped back.

“You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm,” the “WAP” singer added.

Cardi B has been strongly supported for her response to Musk, with the post itself being viewed more than 36 million times.

“Hear hear, Cardi. Who is he to tell anyone in the US what to do,” said one fan.

Another person wrote: “A reminder that the pull yourself up by the bootstraps story is Cardi B, not Elon Musk — whose family was worth well over a $100 million when he was a child.”

“I don’t know why people test @iamcardib. She’s a f***ing American dream made real,” added a third person.

A fourth joked: “The “PS fix my algorithm” is the cherry on top.”

Musk has become one of the most vocal supporters of Trump in recent months, having previously supported Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy during the campaign.

The 53-year-old aligned himself with Trump earlier this year and by October had become one of the biggest donors to his campaign.