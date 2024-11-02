Cardi B made fun of Donald Trump at a Kamala Harris rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday (1 November), referring to the former president as “Donny Dunk” before criticising his record on women.

The “Up” rapper referred to comments made by Mr Trump earlier that week, in which he vowed to protect women “whether they like it or not.”

“If his definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, if his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don’t want it! I don’t want it,” Cardi told the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center crowd.