Donald Trump makes vow to women ‘whether they like it or not’

Donald Trump told a crowd in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that he will protect women “whether they like it or not.”

Speaking on Wednesday, 30 October — with less than a week to go until the election — the former president admitted that his campaign had told him not to say that, saying that they called it inappropriate.

Mr Trump then switched to an impression of a staffer, saying: “Sir, please don’t say that … We think it’s very inappropriate to say so.”

Changing back to himself, he added: “Why? I’m president, I want to protect the women of our country.”