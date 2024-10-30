Donald Trump claimed he will bring back the “American Dream” - and end inflation and immigration in just six days.

The former US President said he was “thrilled” to be back in North Carolina on Wednesday (30 October), but told supporters he had “one question” to ask.

“Are you better off now than four years ago?”, Trump asked.

“We are down to six days. In six days I will end inflation and stop the mass invasion of criminals.

“I will bring back the American Dream, we’ve not had that in a long time.”