Trump calls Harris ‘low-IQ individual’ but claims he is ‘very nice’ to her

Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a “low-IQ individual” before claiming he is “very nice” to her.

Speaking at his rally in Rocky Mount on Wednesday (30 October), the former US President referred to his rival as a “low-IQ individual”, before then saying he is “very nice” to the Deomcrats.

Trump said: “I will bring back a thing called The American Dream, isn’t that nice? Because we haven’t had that in a long time.

“Our country will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and stronger than ever before.”

He continued: “Kamala Harris, a low-IQ individual, is running a campaign of hate, anger and retribution. See I’m very nice to them, they’re not very nice to me.”