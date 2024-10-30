Who have Trump and Harris promised jobs to?

Former President Trump has floated some high profile names that could join his administration, like anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and billionaire Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk.

“Focus on health”, Trump said during an interview with Joe Rogan, while referring to Robert F. Kennedy Jr, alluding to the potential appointment.

While Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t named specific individuals, she is promising to appoint a Republican to her cabinet.

Here’s who is speculated to join either candidate’s future administration.