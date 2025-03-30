Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Geri Horner has said all five Spice Girls will perform together at some point in the future.

The five members of the group have not performed together since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics, a 2019 reunion going ahead without Victoria Beckham.

But Horner told The Sunday Times “there will be something” with all five members involved.

“My hope is we come back together as a collective,” she said. “It’s more respectful to come as one. We’ll come as one.”

Despite rumours of a falling out with fellow band member Melanie Brown, Horner said all five Spice Girls are in a group chat.

Horner, who releases her latest children’s book series Rosie Frost: Ice On Fire in April, also scotched suggestions she had changed her surname to Halliwell-Horner.

Her marriage to Christian Horner, principal of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, came under the spotlight when he was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a female employee.

He was cleared by an internal investigation and after a subsequent appeal, but the story resurfaced in recent weeks when it was covered in the latest series of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive To Survive.

“We like playing games. We’re quite silly,” she said before dismissing the name change, saying Halliwell-Horner was her writing name.

“I haven’t legally changed anything – Horner is the name on my passport.”

LAte last year Mel B reportedly hit out at her former Spice Girls bandmates with a tongue-in-cheek remark over their supposed reluctance to do another reunion tour.

The pop singer, who was born Melanie Brown and known during her time in the chart-topping girl group as Scary Spice, featured as a guest captain in an episode of Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

In the episode Brown was questioned as to why she was kicked out of the Spice Girls WhatsApp chat, something she previously discussed back in April.

“Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel and I’m constantly saying to the girls, ‘We need to go back on tour,’” she responded, according to The Sun.

Asked again why she was “ditched”, she apparently retorted: “Because they’re d***heads.”