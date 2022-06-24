Glastonbury 2022 – Friday highlights: From Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to roadside pizza deliveries

Day three of the festival has featured the Ukrainian president ahead of Billie Eilish’s headline set

Tom Murray
Friday 24 June 2022
Volodymyr Zelensky makes surprise video appearance at Glastonbury Festival

Day three of Glastonbury Festival and there have been plenty of significant moments already, as fans gear up for Billie Eilish kicking off this weekend’s headline performances tonight (Friday 24 June).

Aged 20, Eilish will become the Worthy Farm festival’s youngest-ever solo headliner when she takes to the Pyramid Stage later this evening. Check out the full TV schedule of live coverage here.

Aside, from Eilish, today’s performers include Crowded House, Little Simz and Wolf Alice who have now officially made it to the UK after worrying fans by announcing their flight from LA had been cancelled.

As we know, Glastonbury is not just about the music and Friday has seen plenty of big moments outside the artists’ stages.

Scroll down for the highlights of day three at Glastonbury – follow the latest updates here.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky made a video address to festivalgoers

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses festivalgoers via a video link during Glastonbury festival

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian president opened the Other Stage on Friday morning ahead of The Libertines’ set.

In videos shared on social media, Zelensky addressed the crowds, telling them: “Glastonbury is the greatest concentration of freedom these days and I ask you to share this feeling with everyone whose freedom is under attack...

“Help Ukrainians who are forced to flee their homes because of the war... Put pressure on all the politicians you know to help restore peace in Ukraine.”

Read more here.

Domino’s delivered pizzas to Glastonbury punters stuck in traffic

Domino's delivers pizzas to Glastonbury punters stuck in huge traffic queues

Domino’s shared headcam footage of one of their moped drivers delivering pizza to a hungry festivalgoer stuck in traffic on the way to Worthy Farm.

“If this isn’t my favourite delivery driver to date,” the punter wrote on Twitter alongside her own footage of the moment.

Kae Tempest and Wet Leg receive four-stars apiece while Plastic Mermaids hit the big five

In his review of Tempest, Ben Bryan described the poet-turned-rapper as “a gassed-up preacher in a black tunic”.

In his Plastic Mermaids review, Patrick Smith lauded the band’s “swelling, syncopated” sound. “A wonderful set.”

At Wet Leg, Mark Beaumont praised the duo for proving that “it’s indie pop’s turn back at the help of the zeitgeist”.

Read The Independent’s live coverage from Glastonbury here.

This article is being updated

