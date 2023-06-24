Glastonbury 2023 live: Reactions after Arctic Monkeys headline Pyramid Stage last night
Arctic Monkeys and Kelis close Friday night at Worthy Farm, plus all the latest highlights
Arctic Monkeys took to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night (23 June) at Glastonbury, marking the third time the Sheffield-formed band have headlined the festival.
Fans breathed a sigh of relief as it became clear that frontman Alex Turner was on good form, after throwing their set into doubt earlier this week when he was struck by a bout of acute laryngitis. However, there were mixed reactions to their set list, which went heavy on the ballads from their two most recent albums.
Earlier, Brighton-based rock duo Royal Blood performed on the main stage three weeks after their controversial gig at BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in May. Read Jazz Monroe’s two-star review here.
Meanwhile, US rock band Foo Fighters were confirmed as mystery band “The Churnups”, as they raced onto the Pyramid Stage for a raucous set comprising their biggest hits.
The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
What’s the weather looking like for the remainder of the festival?
Festivalgoers would be pleased to learn that the forecast is warm and mostly dry – and with only two days left to go, it’s hard to see any major changes from that.
A clip from last night.
Did you catch the set on TV?
Read Jazz Monroe’s five-star review of Arctic Monkeys...
Arctic Monkeys begin their Glastonbury Friday night headline set in darkness, an ominous pulse ringing across the rammed fields like an elevator ticking off levels in a Kubrick film. Alex Turner walks on in a severely unbuttoned white shirt and open suit jacket, his hair manicured like vintage Roy Orbison. The choice of opener – the gorgeously chilly, Portishead-esque “Sculptures of Anything Goes” – could not signal their transformation more clearly, nor their faith in the experimental bent of their latest two albums. Here is a song they could never have written last time they headlined Glastonbury, in 2013 – a bold choice that doubles as justification for their return, just two divisive albums later.
They move swiftly into the hyperspeed Brianstorm and a string of crowdpleasers such as “Don’t Sit Down ’Cos I’ve Moved Your Chair” – from 2009’s Humbug, and “Snap Out of It”, from 2013’s stratospherically popular AM – that show the depth of their catalogue. Turner is in strong voice, with no sign of the laryngitis that forced them to cancel a midweek show in Dublin and threatened, until the last minute, to derail tonight’s set.
‘Just play your belters!’ - Arctics accused of butchering their Glastonbury set
On the night, some fans were disappointed at the lack of songs from Arctic Monkeys’ earlier albums, including Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not and Favourite Worst Nightmare. This was their third time topping the bill at the legendary festival.
Royal Blood review, Glastonbury 2023: Rock duo’s chest-puffing doesn’t make up for these riskless songs
Good morning! Why not start your day with a read of Jazz Monroe’s withering take on Royal Blood:
Mosh pit erupts during Royal Blood’s 2023 Glastonbury set
Still one of the best voices in music, Kelis does not disappoint at her first headline Glastonbury show
Relive the moment Emily Eavis opened the gates to Glastonbury Festival 2023
Is Glastonbury happening next year, and how do I get tickets?
Why yes, Worthy Farm will be opening its gates once more in 2024!
Co-organiser Emily Eavis has already confirmed that they have one, possibly two, headline acts in the bag.
For those keen-beans among you who want to know how you can get your hands on tickets for Glastonbury next year, here’s our handy guide:
