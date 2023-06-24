✕ Close Mosh pit erupts during Royal Blood's 2023 Glastonbury set

Arctic Monkeys took to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night (23 June) at Glastonbury, marking the third time the Sheffield-formed band have headlined the festival.

Fans breathed a sigh of relief as it became clear that frontman Alex Turner was on good form, after throwing their set into doubt earlier this week when he was struck by a bout of acute laryngitis. However, there were mixed reactions to their set list, which went heavy on the ballads from their two most recent albums.

Earlier, Brighton-based rock duo Royal Blood performed on the main stage three weeks after their controversial gig at BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in May. Read Jazz Monroe’s two-star review here.

Meanwhile, US rock band Foo Fighters were confirmed as mystery band “The Churnups”, as they raced onto the Pyramid Stage for a raucous set comprising their biggest hits.

The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.