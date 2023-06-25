✕ Close Rina Sawayama appears to call out The 1975 frontman Matty Healy over podcast controversy

Saturday (24 June) at Glastonbury Festival ended in dramatic fashion when Lana Del Rey’s set was cut, after she arrived on the Woodsies stage 30 minutes late.

Billed to perform while headliners Guns N’ Roses were playing the Pyramid Stage, the US pop artist kept fans waiting way past her scheduled time of 10.30pm. She finally arrived, and later appeared to blame the delay on her hair.

Drama seemed to be the order of the day. Earlier, Japanese-British artist appeared to call out her label-mate, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, for a controversial podcast interview that included a number of derogatory remarks about women and Asian people.

Meanwhile, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was forced to cut his own set early due to vocal issues, but received enormous support from the thousands of people who sang along with him. Later, Lizzo dazzled with a jaw-dropping performance of some of her biggest hits, including “Boys” and “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”.

The night before, Arctic Monkeys took to the festival’s main stage, marking the third time the Sheffield-formed band have headlined the festival. Brighton-based rock duo Royal Blood performed on the main stage three weeks after their controversial gig at BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in May. Read Jazz Monroe’s two-star review here.

The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.