Glastonbury 2023, Saturday live: Lizzo dazzles with jaw-dropping set on the Pyramid Stage
US pop star played the main stage ahead of Saturday headliners Guns N’Roses, as fans supported Lewis Capaldi and reacted to last night’s divisive Arctic Monkeys set
Glastonbury continued in earnest on Saturday (24 June), with Rick Astley kicking off a Pyramid Stage line-up that also included sets from Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, and US pop star Lizzo.
Capaldi was forced to cut his set early due to vocal issues, but received enormous support from the thousands of people who sang along with him. Later, Lizzo dazzled with a jaw-dropping performance of some of her biggest hits, including “Boys” and “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”.
Earlier, UK pop star Tom Grennan celebrated his second No 1 album with a sun-drenched set on the Other Stage, while Britney Spears sparked a fan frenzy ahead of Elton John’s headline performance on Sunday.
The night before, Arctic Monkeys took to the festival’s main stage, marking the third time the Sheffield-formed band have headlined the festival. And Brighton-based rock duo Royal Blood performed on the main stage three weeks after their controversial gig at BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in May. Read Jazz Monroe’s two-star review here.
The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
Lizzo fans have all been saying the same thing after that barnstorming performance.
“Nahhh this is a headline set from Lizzo,” one wrote on Twitter. “Should have been top of the bill, I’m so embarrassed for the men who have to follow her.”
I guess the ball’s in GNR’s court now...
For anyone wondering when Guns N’ Roses will be making their way onstage.
Not too long to go, but a bit of a wait - imagine everyone will need a minute to catch their breath after Lizzo anyway.
‘Happy Pride, bitch!'
This is going to go down as one of the best Glastonbury sets in history. Lizzo isn’t putting a foot wrong, from the Coldplay cover (from her song, “Coldplay”) to the flag she brought out to celebrate Pride Month, to the flute performance to the all-round spectacle of it. This is pure joy, and I’m actually mad that Glastonbury didn’t book Lizzo to headline this year. She could have done it - just look at the crowds, they’re going absolutely nuts!
Despite having to cut his set short, Capaldi still managed to pull off one of the most moving moments at Glastonbury this year.
Badly Drawn Boy moves fans at the Acoustic Stage
Glastonbury is very good at reminding you of artists far better than you may remember them being.
Case in point: Badly Drawn Boy, the alias of singer-songwriter Damon Gough, who packed out the Acoustic stage on Saturday afternoon with a set of melancholy classics from the peak of his commercial success, and some newer tracks.
The instantly recognisable “Silent Sigh” is dedicated to his brother, who died of cancer at the peak of Covid. “Something to Talk About” — immortalised in the Hugh Grant vehicle “About a Boy” — is a sweet highlight.
Gough is also lovely company, very dryly introducing many of his tracks with mention of the advertising campaigns they soundtracked. “This was in one for the electronics company Comet,” he says of “All Possibilities Still”.
“Edith Bowman narrated it.”
Didn’t we used to have it all?
Lizzo wows on the Pyramid Stage!
Oh Lizzo, how we love thee. She just hit the biggest note on the Pyramid Stage and is currently proving to everyone that she should have headlined this year. It’s About Damn Time.
Maggie Rogers takes it to church on the Other Stage
Maggie Rogers recorded her second album, last year’s Surrender, in Bath — a stone’s throw from Glastonbury and one of the many reasons she’s buzzing through her Other Stage set.
Rogers is a fantastic performer, shimmying around the stage and belting out tracks like she’s in church. Her sexy, anthemic “Want Want” goes down a storm, as does her closer, a bouncy rendition of single “That’s Where I Am”.
Much like her two albums so far, her set is one of two halves. Rogers is a lot more fun as a performer — and seems to be having a better time — on the uptempo alt-rock numbers that defined Surrender.
The lo-fi ballads that dominated her first album, 2019’s Heard It in a Past Life, are less arresting for a festival crowd — those vocals, in any case, are staggering.
The Manic Street Preaches recall their first ever set at Glastonbury
From my colleague Jacob, watching Welsh rock band the Manic Street Preachers play the Other Stage.
Frontman James Dean Bradfield remembers the band’s late lyricist and rhythm guitarist Richie Edwards, who disappeared the year after the Manics made their Glastonbury debut in 1994.
Bradfield says everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong during that set, and it was “f***ing amazing”.
A lot of love for Lewis Capaldi after he was forced to cut his set early due to vocal trouble
‘Stop f***ing crying'
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi brought his signature sense of humour to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (24 June) at Glastonbury 2023.
The Grammy-nominated musician took to the main stage at Worthy Farm, Somerset, ahead of evening performances from US pop star Lizzo, and headliners Guns N’ Roses.
He played hits including his recent single “Forget Me”, from his No 1 album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, before which he managed to prank the audience into thinking his friend and co-writer Ed Sheeran was about to join him.
Singing 2019 single “Before You Go”, a ballad dedicated to his aunt, Capaldi found time to quip to the audience: “Stop crying. Stop f***ing crying.”
