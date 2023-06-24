Glastonbury 2023, Saturday live: Lana Del Rey mesmerises fans after Guns N’ Roses headline set
US rock band played the main stage after Lizzo’s colourful performance, as fans supported Lewis Capaldi and reacted to last night’s divisive Arctic Monkeys set
Glastonbury continued in earnest on Saturday (24 June), with Rick Astley kicking off a Pyramid Stage line-up that also included sets from Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, US pop star Lizzo, and headliners Guns N’ Roses.
Capaldi was forced to cut his set early due to vocal issues, but received enormous support from the thousands of people who sang along with him. Later, Lizzo dazzled with a jaw-dropping performance of some of her biggest hits, including “Boys” and “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”.
Earlier, UK pop star Tom Grennan celebrated his second No 1 album with a sun-drenched set on the Other Stage, while Britney Spears sparked a fan frenzy ahead of Elton John’s headline performance on Sunday.
The night before, Arctic Monkeys took to the festival’s main stage, marking the third time the Sheffield-formed band have headlined the festival. And Brighton-based rock duo Royal Blood performed on the main stage three weeks after their controversial gig at BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in May. Read Jazz Monroe’s two-star review here.
The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
Rina Sawayama appears to takes swipe at Matty Healy during Glastonbury set
Rina Sawayama seemingly took a swipe at The 1975 frontman Matty Healy during her Glastonbury 2023 set.
While introducing the song “STFU!” on the festival’s Woodsies stage, the 32-year-old Japanese-British artist made reference to Healy’s recent racism controversy, as well as his self-admitted pornography habits.
Crouching on the floor, Sawayama said: “Tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers, and mocks Asian people on a podcast... he also owns my masters... I’ve had enough.”
Judging by Twitter, fans are having their patience tested by the “Summertime Sadness” singer...
Lana is late...
... for a very important date! Lana Del Rey, babe, where you at?
Rina Sawayama ramps up the drama
Rina Sawayama’s hour set was a throwback riot, the singer-songwriter and actor embracing outrageous theatricality on a festival budget: costume changes, wind and fog machines, a tearaway suit hiding a latex corset (plus whip) underneath.
Sawayama is undeniably a student of the pop form, riffing on everyone from Shania and Gaga to Evanescence and Loreen throughout her hour — but when the effect is this good, it doesn’t matter all that much.
Highlights include the dreamy “Lucid” (“This song is about queer masturbation!” she boasts in her intro), along with the show’s line dancing closer “This Hell”. “It’s pride month and I’m wearing latex and my p**** is about to pop out,” she yells.
Surprise best show at the festival this year?
Rina Sawayama appears to call out Matty Healy during her set on Woodsies
Rina Sawayama, currently slaying over on the Woodsies stage, just took a moment before going into her song “STFU”.
Remarking on how she’s sick of microaggressions, she said: “Tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers, and mocks Asian people on a podcast... he also owns my masters... I’ve had ENOUGH.”
In case you missed the story earlier this year, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy went on the controversial Adam Friedland podcast, where he engaged in some unsavoury conversations with the hosts that included derogatory comments about women, racism towards Asian people, and a number of remarks about rapper Ice Spice, including several attempts at guessing her ethnicity.
Healy was, until recently, a director at the UK record label Dirty Hit, until his role was terminated on 4 April 2023. Sawayama has been signed to the label since 2019. Following Healy’s podcast appearance, she commented on an Instagram post discussing it: “What the actual f***.”
Spotted: Macca watching from side of stage
Rumours are swirling that Paul McCartney will come out for a session with GNR at some point. My source confirms that he’s currently watching their show from the side of the stage.
I just asked people on Twitter what they reckon of the set so far.
“I know its Glasto but Lizzo into GnR is a Venn diagram I’m not sure exists,” says Brandon Egley. “Might liven up when they reach the hits, bit deep cuts so far...”
“Mick Hucknell is giving a good go,” Cameron Clark-Dhir says, rather generously.
My colleague Jacob, who’s onsite, just told me he found getting away from the Pyramid Stage to head to the Acoustic Stage was “a doddle” when it’s usually impossible, which is telling...
And from Julian Stockton: “Surely the real question is why they were booked at all? They don’t care about Glastonbury, it’s clearly just another gig for them. You should ask Emily and Nick why they thought they were Saturday night headliners. Blaming the band seems to be missing the point doesn’t it?”
I’m not sure about that - I think if you say yes to headlining Glastonbury you’re putting yourself up for criticism, no? I’ve spent the months building up to this calling out festival bookers for that very reason, as well, so I think I’m covered.
Countdown to Guns N’ Roses on the Pyramid Stage
I’m not sure quite how they’ll follow Lizzo’s set, but Guns N’ Roses are scheduled to take to the Pyramid Stage in the next 10 minutes. I need surprise guests, I need the biggest hits, and I need them to turn up on time.
Dave Grohl’s been busy this weekend... the Foo Fighters frontman joined the Pretenders on drums for a rendition of “Tattooed Love Boys”
Lizzo fans have all been saying the same thing after that barnstorming performance.
“Nahhh this is a headline set from Lizzo,” one wrote on Twitter. “Should have been top of the bill, I’m so embarrassed for the men who have to follow her.”
I guess the ball’s in GNR’s court now...
For anyone wondering when Guns N’ Roses will be making their way onstage.
Not too long to go, but a bit of a wait - imagine everyone will need a minute to catch their breath after Lizzo anyway.
