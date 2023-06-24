✕ Close Rina Sawayama appears to call out The 1975 frontman Matty Healy over podcast controversy

Glastonbury continued in earnest on Saturday (24 June), with Rick Astley kicking off a Pyramid Stage line-up that also included sets from Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, US pop star Lizzo, and headliners Guns N’ Roses.

Capaldi was forced to cut his set early due to vocal issues, but received enormous support from the thousands of people who sang along with him. Later, Lizzo dazzled with a jaw-dropping performance of some of her biggest hits, including “Boys” and “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”.

Earlier, UK pop star Tom Grennan celebrated his second No 1 album with a sun-drenched set on the Other Stage, while Britney Spears sparked a fan frenzy ahead of Elton John’s headline performance on Sunday.

The night before, Arctic Monkeys took to the festival’s main stage, marking the third time the Sheffield-formed band have headlined the festival. And Brighton-based rock duo Royal Blood performed on the main stage three weeks after their controversial gig at BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in May. Read Jazz Monroe’s two-star review here.

The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.