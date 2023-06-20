Glastonbury 2023: Live updates as Arctic Monkeys headline set in doubt over Alex Turner’s acute laryngitis
Latest weather and travel updates for Worthy Farm, as Arctic Monkeys fans pray frontman Alex Turner will recover in time for the band’s Friday headline slot on the Pyramid Stage
The gates to Glastonbury 2023 will open tomorrow (Wednesday 21 June) at 8am, officially launching the start of this year’s festival.
Thousands of music fans will flood the fields of Worthy Farm, Somerset, and set up camp for the next five days, to see headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, along with hundreds of other artists.
The weather for this year’s festival is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, after a month’s worth of rain fell in the UK last weekend.
Forecasters say higher temperatures of 27C could be reached later in the week, but the first few days are currently expected to be grey, with some rain and highs of 23C.
Arctic Monkeys fans were alarmed this week after the Sheffield-formed rock band were forced to cancel the last show before their Friday headline performance on the Pyramid Stage, after frontman Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis.
Live coverage of Glastonbury Festival 2023 will be aired by the BBC across TV, BBC Radio, Sounds and iPlayer. This year, broadcaster has also launched a brand new channel, Pyramid Stage – Signed, which will feature British Sign Language performances of every show on the main stage.
Welcome to Glastonbury 2023!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog of Glastonbury 2023.
As is tradition, I’ll be manning the liveblog with help from our incredible editorial team, while our intrepid reviewers and reporters head to Worthy Farm, Somerset for the main event.
Stay tuned for the latest news, updates, gossip, pictures and video, plus reviews of this year’s headliners – Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, and other highlights.
