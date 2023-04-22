Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Glastonbury is returning to Worthy Farm this June, and your final chance to get your hands on tickets has arrived.

In its 51st year, Glastonbury 2023 will take place between Wednesday 21 to Sunday 25 June.

This year’s headliners are Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, with more artists still to be announced.

While the vast majority of tickets were sold in November, a “very limited number” are going on resale this week in two batches.

The first round of resale tickets were sold on Thursday (20 April). These were the tickets of people who got through in the original sale, but did not pay the balance on their tickets earlier in April.

On Sunday (23 April) at 9am, the remaining tickets without travel will go on sale.

Here’s everything you need to know about securing your spot this week...

Registration

In order to purchase a ticket in the resale, you will have needed to register by Monday (17 April) in order to obtain a registration number.

Those who are already registered – whether from November’s sale or previous years – can use their existing registration numbers.

Keep your registration number handy, because you’ll need it when trying for tickets.

(Getty Images)

When is the resale?

The first Glastonbury resale tickets, which included coach travel, went on sale on Thursday (20 April) at 6pm.

The remaining tickets without travel will go on sale at 9am on Sunday (23 April).

Additional accommodation options will be up for grabs on Thursday (27 April) at 12pm.

All tickets can be purchased here when they go on sale.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets cost £335 plus an additional £5 booking per person, with delivery charged at £9.75 postage per order. You can apply for up to four tickets at a time.

Coach prices are charged an additional price depending on location (you can find more information on the National Express website), while tickets with coach travel have an e-Ticket delivery fee of £2.50 per order.

Unlike with the original sale, attendees must pay the full ticket price in full when prompted, not just a deposit.

When do I need to pay?

With the demand for a limited number of tickets expected to be extremely high, Glastonbury has switched up their payment system for the resale.

During the booking process, you will not be asked for payment details. After submitting an order request, which includes registration details for each ticket, you will receive an initial confirmation over email.

Within the next three hours, those lucky enough to have secured tickets will be sent a follow-up email with details explaining how to pay for the booking. You will then have 24 hours to pay for tickets in full before the order is cancelled.