With Glastonbury 2024 tickets due to go on sale today, the rumour mill around who will headline the festival next year is starting to whir.

The full festival lineup typically isn’t unveiled until May – just one month before it takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset – but that won’t stop music fans from speculating over who could top the Pyramid Stage.

In a recent episode of Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw’s podcast Sidetracked, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis revealed she was recently offered a “really big American artist” she hopes will headline next year.

“I thought it was kind of taking shape, and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July. But this year we’re holding out for a little bit longer,” she told the hosts.

“And then last week I got a call from [a representative of] a really big American artist saying, ‘This person’s around next year’, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible. Thank God we held the slot.’”

Explaining the booking process, Eavis said she speaks to an agent or manager. “They’ll say, ‘Hi I’ve got such and such around next summer, are you interested?’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah.’”

Eavis recently praised pop icon Madonna for her “incredible” performance at the O2 Arena in London last month, prompting many fans to wonder if the US pop icon was being lined up as a headliner.

“I walked away and I was like, ‘I’ve got a post about this’. I’ve posted about going to lots of gigs before, but I didn’t expect it to be quite such big news,” Eavis said.

“Everybody knows that I’ve always wanted Madonna to play Glastonbury,” she continued. “It’s not a big news story.”

Could Madonna make her Glastonbury debut next year? (Madonna/Instagram)

Madonna has never performed at Worthy Farm – but with a career spanning over four decades and status as one of the greatest pop artists of all time, there’s no doubting her credentials.

Eavis has hinted that next year’s festival could be headlined by two women, with another in the Legend Slot, following fierce criticism at 2023’s all-male headliners.

Let’s take a look at some of the other rumours doing the rounds:

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has yet to headline Glastonbury (2018 Invision)

It was widely reported that Swift was the unnamed pop star who had to pull out of headlining in 2023, due to touring commitments. Unfortunately, she ruled herself out earlier this year after booking one final Dublin show on 28 June, which is the Friday night at Glastonbury. Sorry, Swifties!

Coldplay

Coldplay are Glastonbury favourites (AP)

The British pop-rock band have headlined Glastonbury five times already, but that doesn’t mean organisers would be put off booking them again. They’re booked to tour Europe through summer, but also happen to have a gap in their dates around the time the festival will take place.

Beyoncé

Beyonce (Getty Images for Coachella)

The Lemonade artist enjoyed one of the most successful tours in music history with Rennaissance, the live show in support of her album of the same name. The reviews were ecstatic, as was the feedback from fans. She hasn’t headlined since 2011, so it seems about time she made a return to Worthy Farm.

Rihanna

Rihanna at the Super Bowl (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Despite there being virtually zero chance of this happening, fans can’t help but hope dream of a Rihanna headline set at Glastonbury 2024. She hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s ANTI, and any work on a new record seems to have been sidelined by her Fenty empire and a growing family with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. So don’t hold your breath.

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters play Glastonbury 2023 (PA Wire)

After their “surprise” set in 2023 as mysterious band The ChurnUps, Foo Fighters could be back at Worthy Farm next year, following the release of their latest album, But Here We Are. Frontman Dave Grohl is a huge Glasto fan, performing with the band in 1998 and 2017, and also joining Bruce Springsteen as a guest for Paul McCartney’s 2022 Pyramid Stage performance.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is preparing to release new music (AP)

The British-Albanian pop star just announced the forthcoming release of her next single, “Houdini”, following the release of her second album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020, and a spot on the hit soundtrack to the Barbie movie. Fans were gutted when she didn’t make a surprise appearance during Elton John’s headline set this year – maybe her own headline set would make up for it?

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher could return to Worthy Farm as a Glastonbury headliner (PA Archive)

The Oasis star is heading out on tour next year to celebrate 30 years of the rock band’s classic album, Definitely Maybe. It seems like the perfect time for a Glastonbury singalong or, dare we say it, a reunion?