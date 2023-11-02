Glastonbury 2024 tickets to go on sale today

Glastonbury 2024 – live updates: Coach tickets go on sale today as Emily Eavis teases headliners
Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis recently suggested two of the event’s three headliners next year could be women
Music fans will be steeling themselves as tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024 go on sale today (Thursday 2 November).
Glastonbury hopefuls must be registered in order to pay a deposit and secure tickets for the festival, which takes place in June next year. Registration will not guarantee you a ticket, as an estimated 2.5 million people scramble to get their hands on around 200,000 tickets.
Coach tickets will go on sale at 6pm this evening, while general sale tickets will be up for grabs at 9am on the Sunday (5 November). Tickets will only be sold on the Glastonbury website.
Tickets cost £355 plus a £5 booking fee, with a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if successful on the Thursday sale) required when booking in November. The remaining balance will be paid in the first week of April 2024.
While next year’s Glastonbury lineup has yet to be revealed, co-organiser Emily Eavis recently confirmed that the Legend Slot will be filled by a female act, and suggested that two of next year’s three headliners could also be women.
The event was criticsed year after all three headliners – Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John – were male.
Good morning, and good luck to all the music fans hoping to get their hands on Glastonbury tickets this evening!
Remember you need to have registered in order to pay a deposit and secure tickets for the festival, which takes place in June next year. Registration will not guarantee you a ticket, as an estimated 2.5 million people scramble to get their hands on around 200,000 tickets.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Glastonbury Festival 2024: How to get tickets and when they go on sale
Coach packages and regular tickets will be up for grabs in the same week in November
