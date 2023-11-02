Glastonbury 2024 tickets to go on sale today

✕ Close Glastonbury: Spectacular fireworks bring close to Elton John's final UK performance

Music fans will be steeling themselves as tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024 go on sale today (Thursday 2 November).

Glastonbury hopefuls must be registered in order to pay a deposit and secure tickets for the festival, which takes place in June next year. Registration will not guarantee you a ticket, as an estimated 2.5 million people scramble to get their hands on around 200,000 tickets.

Coach tickets will go on sale at 6pm this evening, while general sale tickets will be up for grabs at 9am on the Sunday (5 November). Tickets will only be sold on the Glastonbury website.

Tickets cost £355 plus a £5 booking fee, with a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if successful on the Thursday sale) required when booking in November. The remaining balance will be paid in the first week of April 2024.

While next year’s Glastonbury lineup has yet to be revealed, co-organiser Emily Eavis recently confirmed that the Legend Slot will be filled by a female act, and suggested that two of next year’s three headliners could also be women.

The event was criticsed year after all three headliners – Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John – were male.