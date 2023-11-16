Glastonbury festival 2024 – live updates: Tickets on sale today after registration error
Coach tickets go on sale at 6pm today, while general admission tickets will be up for grabs this Sunday
The Glastonbury Festival 2024 ticket sale will take place today (16 November), after being delayed by two weeks due to an issue with registration.
A statement was posted to the Glastonbury website just hours before coach tickets were due to go on sale on Thursday 2 November.
“Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were,” the statement said.
“Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday 6 November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday 13 November.”
Tickets plus coach travel will now go on sale at 6pm GMT on Thursday 16 November, while general admission tickets will go on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday 19 November. Organisers have urged anyone hoping to buy a ticket to check their existing registration immediately or submit a new registration.
From Madonna to Taylor Swift, who’s rumoured to headline Glastonbury 2024?
While Glastonbury 2024 ticket sales have been delayed by two weeks, this gives the rumour mill around who will headline the festival next year extra time to whir.
The full festival lineup typically isn’t unveiled until May – just one month before it takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset – but that won’t stop music fans from speculating over who could top the Pyramid Stage.
In a recent episode of Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw’s podcast Sidetracked, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis revealed she was recently offered a “really big American artist” she hopes will headline next year.
Eavis has hinted that next year’s festival could be headlined by two women, with another in the Legend Slot, following fierce criticism at 2023’s all-male headliners.
Read more to take a look at some of the other rumours doing the rounds:
Tickets to Glastonbury Festival are going on sale in two weeks, but who’s going to be on the lineup?
When are the new dates for Glastonbury 2024 ticket sales?
For those hoping to purchase tickets plus coach travel for Glastonbury 2024, they will be available for purchase at 6pm GMT on Thursday 16 November.
General admission tickets will go on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday 19 November.
REGISTER!
The reason for Glastonbury’s ticket sale delays is due to the fact that some “individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were”, organisers announced.
So, in an effort to avoid falling into the expired registration camp when ticket sales eventually come around in two weeks, make sure you’re registered by 5pm on Monday 13 November!
Registration will re-open at 12 noon on Monday 6 November.
Someone is calling for fans to empathise with Glastonbury’s delay, saying that the festival organisers are “probably more mad than we are”.
“Another shortcoming of @seetickets - there’s something every year,” they added.
One fan hit out at Glastonbury’s justification for the delay, calling it “pathetic”.
“This is pathetic. You’ve never cared about it being ‘fair’, otherwise you wouldn’t have a system where people with the fastest broadband always get tickets, and those that can’t afford it miss out year in year our. Make it a ballot system and then it’s a level playing field,” they tweeted.
One fan called the delay an “absolute joke”. “There was more than enough time to sort this out. Why delay it? You’re just making it harder for people who are organised. How is that fair?” they wrote on X/Twitter.
Glastonbury last-minute ticket sale delays cause uproar
Glastonbury’s last-minute announcement that it will be delaying ticket sales by two weeks has caused an uproar among fans.
Several have pointed out that this four hours notice impacts so many people who “will have made arrangements to make sure they’re available and ready for these sales”.
“Bit mad it’s at such short notice, had taken time off work to be able to try tonight and Sunday,” one tweeted. “Understand it’s out of fairness but we all had the same notice and it’s not like there was multiple notifications sent to everyone.”
“Some people work weekends and nights, I changed all my shifts around to fit the dates and will not be bow to change any more shifts for the new dates. How is that fair people had enough warning. Now many will miss out due to last minute changes after being organised,” another wrote.
