Glastonbury Festival has officially kicked off. As part of the early festivities in the last two days, thousands of music fans were welcomed to Worthy Farm by a large fireworks display and burning of the Phoenix ceremony.

Over the next three days, revellers will see headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John, along with hundreds of other artists.

Arctic Monkeys’ set is currently in doubt after frontman Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis. However, co-organiser Emily Eavis, who opened the gates solo on Wednesday at 8am, sounds confident the performance will go ahead. Meanwhile, fellow headliner Elton John is planning on bringing out four surprise guests, according to his husband David Furnish.

The weather for this year’s festival is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, after a month’s worth of rain fell in the UK last weekend. You can find a day-by-day guide to the forecast in Somerset here. Today’s weather so far has been sunny skies, after a small downpour on the first day of the festival.

Meanwhile, the BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.