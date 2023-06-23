Jump to content

Liveupdated1687503038

Glastonbury 2023 – live: Trump flags spotted in the crowd as festival gets fully underway

Festival continues as Arctic Monkeys fans pray that frontman Alex Turner will recover from laryngitis in time for the Pyramid Stage on Friday

Roisin O'Connor,Peony Hirwani,Tom Murray
Friday 23 June 2023 07:50

Downpour drenches Glastonbury revellers on opening day of festival

Glastonbury Festival has officially kicked off. As part of the early festivities in the last two days, thousands of music fans were welcomed to Worthy Farm by a large fireworks display and burning of the Phoenix ceremony.

Over the next three days, revellers will see headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John, along with hundreds of other artists.

Arctic Monkeys’ set is currently in doubt after frontman Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis. However, co-organiser Emily Eavis, who opened the gates solo on Wednesday at 8am, sounds confident the performance will go ahead. Meanwhile, fellow headliner Elton John is planning on bringing out four surprise guests, according to his husband David Furnish.

The weather for this year’s festival is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, after a month’s worth of rain fell in the UK last weekend. You can find a day-by-day guide to the forecast in Somerset here. Today’s weather so far has been sunny skies, after a small downpour on the first day of the festival.

Meanwhile, the BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

1687460896

Trump flags spotted at Glastonbury

Our man on the ground, Adam White, has spotted some unlikely flags flying in the Glastonbury crowd.

(Adam White)
(Adam White)

Two Donald Trump flags were seen waving in the wind. One was promoting his 2024 presidential campaign alongside his slogan, “Make America Great Again”, and the other had a photo of the former president.

Could this be the definition of “wrong crowd”?

Tom Murray22 June 2023 20:08
1687503038

Glastonbury: Gatecrashers have been digging tunnels to enter festival illegally

Gatecrashers have been finding unique ways to enter the Glastonbury Festival illegally.

While some people have been digging “Great Escape-style” tunnels, others have been using grappling hooks to enter the festival without paying.

Read more:

Gatecrashers have been digging tunnels to enter Glastonbury Festival illegally

‘We’ve had to chase people down who bolted through the gates with their bags on’

Peony Hirwani23 June 2023 07:50
1687502452

How to watch Glastonbury Festival from home

It might not be quite the same as being amongst the fields of festival flags, but if you missed out on tickets, there are still plenty of ways to tune into Glastonbury festival from home.

Read more:

How to watch the BBC’s live Glastonbury coverage

Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John will all be taking to the Pyramid stage for this year’s event

Peony Hirwani23 June 2023 07:40
1687501832

How to navigate summer festivals with your teenager

If you’re taking your teen to Glastonbury or any festivals this summer, you are probably thinking about all the things that could possibly go wrong. There could be a big fall out, maybe they get lost, or it may just turn out to not really be their thing.

Either way, it’s best to be positive, as they are at that age where they probably want more independence, embracing more responsibility, and figuring out their likes and dislikes.

Here are a few things to consider before the big event.

How to navigate summer festivals with your teenager

It could be a great way to introduce your child to the fun things life has to offer.

Peony Hirwani23 June 2023 07:30
1687500632

Watch: Timelapse captures sun setting over Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm on festival’s first day

Timelapse captures sun setting over Glastonbury on festival’s first day

Stunning timelapse footage captures the sun setting over Glastonbury Festival on the longest day of the year (21 June). Revellers could be seen taking in the sunset and sitting on a hill as the first day drew to a close at Worthy Farm. Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John will be headlining the iconic festival in the coming days. The weekend’s weather is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, with some music fans already being drenched by a downpour on Wednesday.

Peony Hirwani23 June 2023 07:10
1687499432

Glastonbury 2023 in pictures: The best shots from Worthy Farm as the UK’s biggest festival begins

It’s that time of the year again – Worthy Farm’s gates have swung open and Glastonbury Festival 2023 is officially underway.

Here’s a look at some of the best pictures from the site so far...

Glastonbury 2023 in pictures: The best festival shots from Worthy Farm

The world’s best-known festival is back – and it looks as though people are already having a time to remember

Peony Hirwani23 June 2023 06:50
1687498232

Glastonbury weather: A day-by-day guide to Worthy Farm forecast

A day-by-day guide to the weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury weather updates

Peony Hirwani23 June 2023 06:30
1687497032

Elton John will bring on ‘four collaborators’ at his Glastonbury headline show

With just three days to go until Elton John’s headline set at Glastonbury, the musician’s husband, filmmaker David Furnish, has revealed that the star will bring on “four collaborators” during his show on the famed Pyramid Stage.

Read more:

Elton John’s husband lets on how many guests there will be at star’s Glastonbury show

Fans have been speculating that Britney Spears and Harry Styles could make appearances during the performance on the Pyramid Stage

Peony Hirwani23 June 2023 06:10
1687495762

How to watch the BBC’s live coverage of Glastonbury

How to watch the BBC’s live Glastonbury coverage

Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John will all be taking to the Pyramid stage for this year’s event

Tom Murray23 June 2023 05:49
1687492222

Glastonbury 2023 banned items list

Just a reminder, the following is a list of items that are banned from the Glastonbury festival.

  • Knives
  • Portable laser equipment or pens
  • Animals (except registered guide dogs)
  • Sound systems or drums
  • Generators
  • Sky lanterns or kites, unauthorised fireworks, or wax flares
  • Nitrous oxide (laughing gas)
  • Anything made of glass (e.g. perfume bottles, mirrors etc...)

People who use fireworks on the site will be evicted and any remaining material will be confiscated from them.

Additionally, the festival asks that revellers avoid bringing items such as disposable vapes as they can be hazardous at waste centres, and gazebos as they take up valuable tent space at campsites.

Tom Murray23 June 2023 04:50

