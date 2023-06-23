Glastonbury 2023 – live: Trump flags spotted in the crowd as festival gets fully underway
Festival continues as Arctic Monkeys fans pray that frontman Alex Turner will recover from laryngitis in time for the Pyramid Stage on Friday
Downpour drenches Glastonbury revellers on opening day of festival
Glastonbury Festival has officially kicked off. As part of the early festivities in the last two days, thousands of music fans were welcomed to Worthy Farm by a large fireworks display and burning of the Phoenix ceremony.
Over the next three days, revellers will see headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John, along with hundreds of other artists.
Arctic Monkeys’ set is currently in doubt after frontman Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis. However, co-organiser Emily Eavis, who opened the gates solo on Wednesday at 8am, sounds confident the performance will go ahead. Meanwhile, fellow headliner Elton John is planning on bringing out four surprise guests, according to his husband David Furnish.
The weather for this year’s festival is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, after a month’s worth of rain fell in the UK last weekend. You can find a day-by-day guide to the forecast in Somerset here. Today’s weather so far has been sunny skies, after a small downpour on the first day of the festival.
Meanwhile, the BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
Trump flags spotted at Glastonbury
Our man on the ground, Adam White, has spotted some unlikely flags flying in the Glastonbury crowd.
Two Donald Trump flags were seen waving in the wind. One was promoting his 2024 presidential campaign alongside his slogan, “Make America Great Again”, and the other had a photo of the former president.
Could this be the definition of “wrong crowd”?
Glastonbury: Gatecrashers have been digging tunnels to enter festival illegally
Gatecrashers have been finding unique ways to enter the Glastonbury Festival illegally.
While some people have been digging “Great Escape-style” tunnels, others have been using grappling hooks to enter the festival without paying.
‘We’ve had to chase people down who bolted through the gates with their bags on’
How to watch Glastonbury Festival from home
It might not be quite the same as being amongst the fields of festival flags, but if you missed out on tickets, there are still plenty of ways to tune into Glastonbury festival from home.
How to navigate summer festivals with your teenager
If you’re taking your teen to Glastonbury or any festivals this summer, you are probably thinking about all the things that could possibly go wrong. There could be a big fall out, maybe they get lost, or it may just turn out to not really be their thing.
Either way, it’s best to be positive, as they are at that age where they probably want more independence, embracing more responsibility, and figuring out their likes and dislikes.
Here are a few things to consider before the big event.
Watch: Timelapse captures sun setting over Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm on festival’s first day
Timelapse captures sun setting over Glastonbury on festival’s first day
Stunning timelapse footage captures the sun setting over Glastonbury Festival on the longest day of the year (21 June). Revellers could be seen taking in the sunset and sitting on a hill as the first day drew to a close at Worthy Farm. Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John will be headlining the iconic festival in the coming days. The weekend’s weather is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, with some music fans already being drenched by a downpour on Wednesday.
Glastonbury 2023 in pictures: The best shots from Worthy Farm as the UK’s biggest festival begins
It’s that time of the year again – Worthy Farm’s gates have swung open and Glastonbury Festival 2023 is officially underway.
Here’s a look at some of the best pictures from the site so far...
Glastonbury weather: A day-by-day guide to Worthy Farm forecast
A day-by-day guide to the weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury weather updates
Elton John will bring on ‘four collaborators’ at his Glastonbury headline show
With just three days to go until Elton John’s headline set at Glastonbury, the musician’s husband, filmmaker David Furnish, has revealed that the star will bring on “four collaborators” during his show on the famed Pyramid Stage.
Glastonbury 2023 banned items list
Just a reminder, the following is a list of items that are banned from the Glastonbury festival.
- Knives
- Portable laser equipment or pens
- Animals (except registered guide dogs)
- Sound systems or drums
- Generators
- Sky lanterns or kites, unauthorised fireworks, or wax flares
- Nitrous oxide (laughing gas)
- Anything made of glass (e.g. perfume bottles, mirrors etc...)
People who use fireworks on the site will be evicted and any remaining material will be confiscated from them.
Additionally, the festival asks that revellers avoid bringing items such as disposable vapes as they can be hazardous at waste centres, and gazebos as they take up valuable tent space at campsites.