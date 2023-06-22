Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Glastonbury Festival 2023 is officially underway, after co-organisers Michael and Emily Eavis opened the gates to Worthy Farm.

Music fans are busy setting up camp as they prepare to watch this year’s headliners, Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, at the annual event in Somerset. Other acts on the line-up include Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Texas and Kelis.

The gates to the festival opened at 8am on Wednesday 21 June, and revellers are undoubtedly refreshing their weather apps to see what they can expect across the five days.

Weather experts are providing regular updates on the current forecasts for Pilton, Somerset. An early downpour of rain on Tuesday (20 June) morning was a blessing to campers trying to pitch tents, as the ground remained dry and cracked from last week’s heatwave.

Festival-goers have been warned of some wet weather for the first few days. However, the skies should be clear by Friday as the music begins.

You can find the rundown of the weather forecast for Glastonbury – as noted by Accuweather – below.

Wednesday 21 June is said to be sunny with some clouds with a thunderstorm warning between noon and 7pm. The temperature is predicted to be 22 degrees.

Thursday 22 June is said to be “partly sunny and delightful”. Predicted highs of 23 degrees.

Friday 23 June will be mostly cloudy, with highs of 22 degrees.

Saturday 24 June will be mostly cloudy and warm – featuring highs of 25 degrees.

Sunday 25 June is expected to be breezy and warm with lots of sunshine and cloud, with temperatures of up to 23 degrees.

Glastonbury Festival (Getty Images)

This list will be updated as and when more accurate forecasts are available.

Organisers at Glastonbury asked guests not to bring disposable vapes to the campsite this year, with a message on the festival’s guidance list commenting: “They pollute the environment and can be hazardous at waste centres.”

The festival has long been focused on sustainability causes and encourages its guests to be mindful about their treatment of the venue and the wider world. The big clean-up at the end of the event is one of the most widely observed moments of the festival.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Live coverage of Glastonbury Festival 2023 will be aired by the BBC across TV, BBC Radio, Sounds and iPlayer.

This year, the broadcaster has also launched a brand new channel, Pyramid Stage – Signed, which will feature British Sign Language performances of every show on the main stage.

Here’s a list of the 20 greatest Glastonbury performances, ranked.