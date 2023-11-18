Glastonbury 2024 ticket updates and tips: Sunday general sale looms after two-week delay
Coach tickets sold out in just 25 minutes, while general admission tickets will be up for grabs this Sunday
Coach tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 sold out in 25 minutes on Thursday (16 November), after being delayed by two weeks due to an issue with registration.
A statement was posted to the Glastonbury website just hours before the tickets were due to go on sale on Thursday 2 November announcing that the sale date had been pushed back.
Tickets plus coach travel went on sale at 6pm GMT on Thursday 16 November, while general admission tickets will go on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday 19 November. Organisers have urged anyone hoping to buy a ticket to check their existing registration immediately or submit a new registration.
The sale comes as rumours swirl around potential headliners for next year’s festival at Worthy Farm. Following criticism over 2023’s all-male headliners, co-organiser Emily Eavis has hinted that two female acts could top the Pyramid Stage next year, with another booked for the Legends slot.
Top tips for getting tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024
After the hiccup with registration earlier this month, things should hopefully run more smoothly as tickets go on general sale on Sunday (19 November).
Here’s our music correspondent Roisin O’Connor’s top tips to help ensure you get those Glastonbury 2024 tickets:
• A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.
• The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury website at precisely 6pm on 16 November, or 9am on 19 November for general sale. So set your alarms!
• Money at the ready. Make sure your correct bank details, including the right billing address, and know the answers to any additional security questions you might be asked by your card issuer (this is likely if you’re buying multiple tickets). Accept the terms and conditions and make sure you complete the check out within the allocated time slot.
• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again.
• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.
Glastonbury fans are getting ready for Sunday’s general admission tickets sale, while managing their expectations about securing these famously elusuve passes with a sense of humour.
Here are some of the best fan reacts on X/Twitter:
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis responds to 2024 headliner ‘leak’
Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis previously addressed a report that claimed to reveal who would be headlining the 2024 festival, adding the line-up won’t be announced until the new year.
Full story here:
Glastonbury organiser responds to 2024 headliner ‘leak’
Eavis said headline acts won’t be revealed until the new year as it’s ‘changing every day’
From Madonna to Taylor Swift, who’s rumoured to headline Glastonbury 2024?
Here’s everything Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has said about the lineup, including hinting hat next year’s festival could be headlined by two women.
From Madonna to Taylor Swift, who’s rumoured to headline Glastonbury 2024?
Tickets to Glastonbury Festival are going on sale soon, but who’s going to be on the lineup?
How to get into Glastonbury Festival if you missed out on tickets
The Independent has put together this handy guide of tips and tricks to give yourself the best odds at landing those coveted tickets; however, if you’re in the millions who didn’t manage to get their hands on one, there are some other ways to get into Glastonbury – and no, we’re not talking about jumping the fence.
Tom Murray reports:
How to get into Glastonbury Festival if you missed out on tickets
Charities and first aid organisations employ thousands of volunteers for Glastonbury each year
Music lovers hoping to attend Glastonbury warned to watch out for scammers
Music lovers are being warned by a major bank to watch out for scammers circling as Glastonbury Festival tickets become available.
HSBC UK said criminals will typically pose as a seller and post on social media or online marketplaces.
Full story here:
Music lovers hoping to attend Glastonbury warned to watch out for scammers
HSBC UK said criminals will typically pose as a seller and post on social media or online marketplaces.
Emily Eavis responds to 2024 headliner ‘leak’
Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has addressed a report that claimed to reveal who would be headlining the 2024 festival.
Days after ticket sales for next year’s edition of the Worthy Farm festival were pushed back by two weeks, a leak claimed to know who the three main performers on the festival’s famous Pyramid Stage would be.
Read more:
Glastonbury organiser responds to 2024 headliner ‘leak’
Eavis said headline acts won’t be revealed until the new year as it’s ‘changing every day’
Voices: 'Spare us the moan about your fight to get Glastonbury tickets – it’s all about the pain and pleasure’
From the moment your Glastonbury experience begins, you commit to a physical and mental assault course, writes Emily Sheffield. And this, just as much as the music, is why it is worth every penny you spend.
Read more:
You’re approaching Glastonbury tickets all wrong
From the moment your Glastonbury experience begins, you commit to a physical and mental assault course, writes Emily Sheffield. And this, just as much as the music, is why it is worth every penny you spend
Robbie Williams felt imposter syndrome before Glastonbury set: ‘I’m gonna be found out’
How to get into Glastonbury if you miss out on tickets
As you know, the vast majority of people who register will fail to land tickets on Sunday. However, there is more than one way to get into the festival.
Glastonbury has a whole section of its website dedicated to the jobs you can do in return for a festival ticket.
Every year a whole host of organisations ask for volunteers to join them at the festival in return for free access. Normally people are required to work three eight-hour shifts for their ticket; though, this may vary depending on the organisation.
Read more here:
How to get into Glastonbury Festival if you missed out on tickets
Charities and first aid organisations employ thousands of volunteers for Glastonbury each year
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies