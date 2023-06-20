Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Glastonbury weather: Latest Met Office forecast predicts sunny festival with the odd shower

The latest updates from the Met Office with days to go

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 20 June 2023 10:52
Comments
Glastonbury Festival in numbers

Glastonbury 2023 is almost upon us, with the music festival set to open its gates on Wednesday (21 June).

Festivalgoers are preparing to watch this year’s headline acts Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, at the annual event at Worthy Farm, Somerset. Other acts on the line-up include Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Texas and Kelis.

The gates to the festival will open at 8am on Wednesday 21 June. Revellers are undoubtedly refreshing their weather apps to see what they can expect across the five days.

Weather experts are providing regular updates on the current forecasts for Pilton, Somerset. After a downpour of rain on Tuesday (20 June) morning – a blessing to campers pitching tents when the festival begins – it currently looks like it will be a mostly dry affair.

You can find the rundown of the weather forecast for Glastonbury – as noted by Accuweather – below.

Recommended

Wednesday 21 June is said to be sunny with some clouds and a thunderstorm from late morning onwards. The temperature is predicted to be 22 degrees.

Thursday 22 June is said to be partly sunny. Predicted highs of 23 degrees.

Friday 23 June will be mostly cloudy, with highs of 22 degrees.

Saturday 24 June will be mostly cloudy and warm– featuring highs of 26 degrees.

Sunday 25 June is expected to be breezy and warm with lots of sunshine, with temparatures of up to 26 degrees and a mostly cloudy outlook.

Glastonbury Festival

(Getty Images)

Recommended

This list will be updated as and when more accurate forecasts are available.

Here’s a list of the 20 greatest Glastonbury performances, ranked.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in