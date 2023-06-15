Jump to content

Glastonbury weather: Latest Met Office forecast predicts rainy start to overall sunny festival

The latest updates from the Met Office with less than a week to go

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 15 June 2023 21:25
Glastonbury Festival in numbers

Glastonbury 2023 is almost upon us, with the music festival set to open its gates on Wednesday (21 June).

Festivalgoers are preparing to watch this year’s headline acts Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. Other acts on the line-up include Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Texas and Kelis.

There’s less than a week to go until people start to arrive at the Worthy Farm site, and revellers are undoubtedly refreshing their weather apps to see what they can expect across the five days.

Weather experts are providing regular updates on the current forecasts for Pilton, Somerset – and it currently looks like it will be a mostly dry affair.

You can find the rundown of the weather forecast for Glastonbury – as noted by Accuweather– below.

Wednesday 21 June is said to be mostly sunny with a high chance of rainfall for a few hours in the afternoon. The temperature is predicted to be 22 degrees.

Thursday 22 June is said to start out cloudy, but, by the afternoon, the sun will be out in full force. Predicted highs of 23 degrees and no rainclouds in sight.

Friday 23 June will see the return of some rain for just a “little” while. Otherwise, it will be a warm but cloudy day, with highs of 23 degrees.

Saturday 24 June will mostly be the same as Friday – cloudy but warm, with highs of 22 degrees.

Sunday 25 June is expected to be the sunniest day in Pilton, with highs of 25 degrees.

Glastonbury Festival

(Getty Images)

This list will be updated as and when more accurate forecasts are available.

Here’s a list of the 20 greatest Glastonbury performances, ranked.

