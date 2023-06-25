Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It might not be quite the same as being squished in a festival crowd, but if you missed out on tickets, there are still plenty of ways to tune into Glastonbury festival from home.

Live sets from Worthy Farm will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout the festival, which runs from Wednesday 21 – Sunday 25 June.

Coverage will be presented by Jack Saunders, Clara Amfo, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne, who will be joined by guests and artists at the festival. You can keep up with all things Glastonbury here.

BBC iPlayer’s dedicated Glastonbury channel will be live from Friday 23 June – Sunday 25 June (12pm–late), presenting 40 hours of coverage including live performances, preview programmes and more

The channel will feature the biggest sets from the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, John Peel and Park Stages.

You can find the full list of who you can watch at home here:

Friday TV and iPlayer schedule

The One Show @ Glastonbury

7pm-7.30pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Glastonbury 2023

7.30pm - 9pm, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Highlights from: Texas, Gabriels and The Lightning Seeds

Plus intimate performances in the studio and live coverage from Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo.

Carly Rae Jepsen & Maisie Peters

7.30pm-9pm, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer

Glastonbury 2023

9pm-10.30pm, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Clara Amfo and Jo Whiley report live from the festival ahead of Arctic Monkeys headline. Highlights will also air from Royal Blood, Warpaint, Sparks and Young Fathers.

Fred Again.. At Glastonbury 2023

9pm-10pm, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer

Digga D & Shygirl At Glastonbury 2023

10pm-11pm, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer

Arctic Monkeys At Glastonbury 2023

10.30pm-12 am, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Wizkid & Stefflon Don At Glastonbury 2023

11pm-12.30am, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer

Saturday TV and iPlayer schedule

Glastonbury 2023

5pm-9pm, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Clara Amfo, Lauren Laverne, Jack Saunders and Jo Whiley will present highlights from the likes of RAYE and Jacob Collier

Tom Grennan & Aitch

7pm-8pm, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer

Jacob Collier at Glastonbury 2023

8pm-9pm, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

Lewis Capaldi & Lizzo

9pm-10pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Manic Street Preachers & Leftfield

9pm-11pm, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

Guns N’ Roses At Glastonbury 2023

10pm-2am, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Fatboy Slim at Glastonbury 2023

11pm-12.15am, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

Central Cee & Loyle Carner at Glastonbury 2023

12.15am-2am, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer

Sunday TV and iPlayer schedule

Rick Astley & Blondie at Glastonbury 2023

5pm-6pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Glastonbury 2023

6pm-9pm, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Clara Amfo, Lauren Laverne and Jack Saunders present highlights from the likes of Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Becky Hill, Bristol Reggae Orchestra and the Windrush choir

The Chicks & Dermot Kennedy at Glastonbury 2023

7pm-9pm, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

Elton John at Glastonbury 2023

9pm-11.05pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Barrington Levy & Candi Staton at Glastonbury 2023

9pm-10pm, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

The War on Drugs & Queens of the Stone Age at Glastonbury 2023

10pm-12.15am, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

Glastonbury 2023

11.05pm-12.20am, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Presenters take a look back at the highlights from the weekend.

Arctic Monkeys also headlined in 2013, one decade ago (Getty Images)

On radio and BBC Sounds, 6 Music will broadcast All Day Glastonbury from Wednesday 21 June and there will be extensive coverage on Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra and Radio 2.

As well as live coverage, the broadcaster is airing several shows in the lead-up to the event. This year will also see the launch of Pyramid Stage – Signed, a new stream that will see every Pyramid stage performance live in British Sign Language.

You can find the full lineup and stage times here.