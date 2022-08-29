Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers are divided after watching Johnny Depp make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Right after Lizzo’s performance at the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick cameo as the face of the Moon Person trophy.

“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the astronaut figure’s helmet.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s appearance came after a source cited as “close” to Depp toldThe New York Post that the actor was going to make an appearance via video at the award show.

The source correctly claimed that Depp would appear as the silver astronaut statue awarded to VMA winners.

While some fans were “excited” to see Depp appear on screen, others complained that it “wasn’t necessary”.

“Why did Johnny Depp make an appearance at the VMAs? So bloody creepy and out of touch MTV,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another person added: “Woahhh just saw that Johnny Depp video… he was NOT at the VMAs. very weird thing to edit and include into the show.”

One person wrote: “That Johnny Depp cameo at the VMAs was so random and unnecessary.”

However, one Depp fan commented: “Absolutely fantastic to see Johnny Depp at VMAs after everything he’s been put through.”

Another person added: “I hardly know who the people at the #VMAs are. The best thing was #JohnnyDepp jokes. They were funny. It would be even better if he came on stage at the end, waved, and left the stage.”

Depp is in the midst of returning to public life after winning his multi-million dollar defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp won his legal case against the Aquaman star over the 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post, about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse. His lawyers said that Heard falsely implied that Depp abused her during their relationship.

In June, the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

She was demanded to award him $10m (£8.4m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4.2m) in punitive damages. Heard was found to have a partial win in her case and was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Follow live updates from the 2022 MTV VMAs here.