Justin Bieber has cancelled the rest of his Justice World Tour in order to focus on his health.

The “Peaches” singer postponed multiple dates in Canada and the US in June due to symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

Bieber experienced partial facial paralysis as one of the major symptoms of the condition.

Since resuming his shows in July, with a performance at Lucca Festival in Italy, Bieber has continued his tour in Europe.

However, on Tuesday (6 September), he made a post on his Instagram Stories, announcing his decision to prematurely end the tour to prioritise his physical wellbeing.

After addressing his diagnosis, Bieber wrote: “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows but it took a real toll on me.”

Bieber continued by revealing that soon after his recent show in Rio, in which he urged fans to stand against racism, he realised that he needed to rest.

Justin Bieber cancels the rest of the Justice World Tour (Instagram / Justin Bieber)

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.”

He concluded his message by thanking his fans for their support and telling them he loves them passionately.