Justin Timberlake teases NSYNC song on upcoming album

Justin Timberlake has teased fans with an NSYNC reunion on his upcoming album being released next month.

The “Cry Me a River” singer is set to release his new album “Everything I Thought It Was” on 15 March as he took to social media to confirm that one of the tracks features his former NSYNC bandmates.

“Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called ‘Paradise,’” commented one fan on Timberlake’s deluxe edition announcement video on TikTok.

On Wednesday (28 February), the ten-time Grammy award winner responded with a video that showed him removing his sunglasses and intentionally blinking twice.

Former NSYNC members Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass confirmed the news too, but JC Chasez and Joey Fatone have yet to comment on the revelation.

Timberlake previously hinted at new music from NSYNC on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January. “We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too,” he said.

NSYNC reunited in September on the song “Better Place”, which was part of the soundtrack of the film Trolls Band Together. “That was fun,” he said.

“It’s kind of crazy, like, there’s so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry.”

NSYNC at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images for MTV)

Last week fans were left upset as Timberlake pulled out of his one-off show in London at the last minute.

He told UK fans that they could get a chance to see him live at a one-night-only gig at London’s Roundhouse in Camden on 23 February – if they were lucky enough to score a free ticket in the ballot.

However, less than 24 hours before the show, Timberlake told followers that the show had been cancelled because he is “battling some kind of bug”.

In a video posted to Instagram, he said: “This is an unfortunate video I have to send out. But I’m sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I’m gutted about.”

“I’ve been here in London all week and was so excited to perform Roundhouse. But… I’ve been battling some kind of bug and I thought it was getting better but it took a turn for the worse.”

After cancelling the show Timberlake announced that he will be returning to the UK over the summer for several tour dates after touring in Germany, Sweden, France and the UK. He will perform in Birmingham, Manchester and London in August.