Justin Timberlake explained why he cancelled his one-off concert in London on Friday (23 February) in a video posted to Instagram.

The 43-year-old singer had announced a free gig at the Roundhouse in Camden, with fans entering a ballot to try and secure tickets.

However, he announced the show had been cancelled as he is “battling some kind of bug” less than 24 hours before the concert.

"I’m sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I’m gutted about," he said.