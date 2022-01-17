Julia Fox has opened up about dating Kanye “Ye” West amid the “Heartless” rapper’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The 31-year-old Italian actor and model divulged details about the couple’s most recent date night outing during a telephone conversation with Interview magazine on Saturday (15 January).

She said the pair were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown for a meal at Los Angeles restaurant Delilah on 12 January, where Ye directed yet another photoshoot for Fox.

The first time was at Italian-American restaurant Carbone in New York, when they had just started dating. After the shoot, Fox revealed that “Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes” waiting for her, calling it a real “Cinderella moment”.

On Saturday, the Uncut Gems actor told Interview she’s enjoying having someone “take care” of her after a tough time in her personal life.

She continued: “Even a month ago, I was so f***ing like … not getting along with my son’s father, or not having help. It was just me alone. I was so tired and everything was work. I just remember being like, ‘I know that there’s going to be a reward for this, like this is so f***ing miserable that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there.’”

Fox has a son from her marriage to pilot Peter Artemiev, from whom she split last year. She recently issued a public apology for calling Artemiev a “deadbeat alcoholic” on the most recent episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits.

Recalling the first time she met Ye, Fox said she felt an “instant, natural, organic attraction and connection” with the 44-year-old Grammy winner. “I just feel really safe with him,” she added, describing their relationship as a “a redemption story”.

Fox has previously revealed she met Ye on New Year’s eve last year, and that she’s hopeful about their future together.

Earlier this week, Fox ​​denied that her relationship with Ye was a PR stunt, adding that their friends think they’re a perfectly suited match.

Last December, Kardashian filed court documents to fast-track her divorce from Ye and requested to be legally single. The reality TV star and beauty mogul is currently dating Saturday Night Live! comedian Pete Davidson.

In his latest song “Eazy” released for streaming on Saturday, Ye threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s a**”.

In the months after news of their separation broke, Ye made multiple attempts to reconcile with his estranged wife, asking Kardashian to give their marriage a second chance. The couple have four children together.