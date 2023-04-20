Kanye West seen dancing to his own 2018 song at Hollywood fashion show

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West was caught dancing to the sound of his own voice and beats at designer Jerry Lorenzo’s recent Hollywood fashion show.

On Wednesday (19 April) night, the controversial rapper and his partner Bianca Censori were spotted towards the front of the audience at Lorenzo’s Fear of God show.

During the event, fellow rapper Pusha T took to the stage to perform some hits, one of them being 2018’s “Feel the Love” by West and Kid Cudi’s two-man supergroup Kids See Ghosts.

In video footage captured of the moment, West, dressed in his trademark black facemask, can be seen energetically bopping along to the song.

Seated beside him is Censori in a matching tan-coloured facemask.

West is rumoured to have tied the knot with Censori in January, two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.

Lorenzo has publicly remained a loyal supporter of West even amid the “Flashing Lights” artist’s anti-semitic row.

In January, the designer came out in defence of West – now legally Ye – after he was dropped by Adidas, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post: “Ye... adi ain’t the same without you.”

The rapper first sparked backlash in October 2022 after he was photographed wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

He then shared anti-semitic rhetoric across several interview appearances. Find a timeline of West’s controversies here.

Several brands severed ties with him, including Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap, while numerous others announced they would no longer sell his products.

He’s since gone quiet and largely remained out of the spotlight. He was reported missing in January when lawyers couldn’t locate him to serve him a Withdrawal Order.

Most recently, West was sued by former Donda Academy employees in a wrongful termination lawsuit that alleged the school violated a number of health, safety, and educational codes.