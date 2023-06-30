Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kathy Griffin has spoken out against the internet trolls who have made insensitive jokes about Madonna’s recent health scare.

On Wednesday (28 June), the pop singer’s tour manager, Guy Oseary, announced on Instagram that Madonna had developed a “serious” bacterial infection over the weekend, which led to a “several-day stay in the ICU [Intensive Care Unit]”.

Oseary reassured that a “full recovery is expected”, however, the 64-year-old’s forthcoming Celebration tour has been postponed.

While numerous fans of the “Like A Virgin” singer have sent her well-wishes following the news of her medical incident, there have been others who have inappropriately made light of the situation.

Griffin defended the Queen of Pop against internet trolls in a recent TikTok video, saying: “I don’t know what’s going on with Madonna, but I love her and want to defend her.

“I don’t like how people are already piling on and making fun of her being obviously quite ill, or collapsed. She’ll be fine, we don’t know anything yet. But I’m going to be honest, I think a lot of it is ageism and misogyny.”

The comedian continued: “Sorry, but as a 62-year-old chick, I deal with it all the time, and she’s frickin’ Madonna!”

Referencing trolls who have criticised Madonna’s appearance in recent years, Griffin continued: “So I don’t care about her fillers, they’re going to go away if she feels like it or not.

“I care about her health, and I’m glad she can go back on this tour, and the tour is the greatest hits and she should be great.”

Madonna was scheduled to kick off her 84-date Celebration tour on 15 July in Vancouver, followed by stops across North America and Europe.

It is not yet known when the tour will be postponed, but Oseary clarified: “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The greatest hits show will mark Madonna’s 12th concert tour and comes two years after she last toured in 2019 in support of her 14th studio album, Madame X.

In January, Madonna announced the tour, telling fans on Instagram to “come join the party”.

She also promised to “explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for”.

Follow here for real-time updates about Madonna’s health.