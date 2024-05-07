Katy Perry’s mum fooled by AI image of star at the 2024 Met Gala

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Katy Perry fans can rest easy if they were duped by a recent fake image of the star attending the Met Gala, as it emerged that even her own mother was convinced it was real.

The 2024 edition of Anna Wintour’s opulent fashion extravaganza took place on Monday (6 May), with stars including Gwendoline Christie, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Lana Del Rey, Kelsea Ballerini and RAYE walking the green carpet.

Many of the looks of the evening explored this year’s theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, often through motifs that incorporated natural flora and fauna.

A widely circulated image of pop star Perry, 39, appeared to show her in an elaborate off-white silk and organiza confection covered in embroidered flowers, butterflies and foliaga, with the hem resembling dark green moss.

In a second image, she seemed to be shown standing on the cream and green carpet on the Met steps with an armour-style corset with a key-shaped detail on the front, and a skirt made from leaves and white flowers.

One post shared on X/Twitter included the image of Perry in the gown, with the user commenting: “Katy Perry. That’s it.” The tweet received more than 300,000 likes. Meanwhile, another post of the corset dress received more than 100,000 likes.

Perry herself shared the images on Instagram overnight... but only to confirm that they were fake.

“Couldn’t make it to the Met, had to work,” the “I Kissed a Girl” singer wrote in the caption.

She shared a screenshot showing an exchange with her mum, who messaged her: “Ha Feather! Didn’t know you went to the Met... What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.”

Perry replied: “Lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!”

She also took the opportunity to reveal that she is working on new music, as a video clip showed her in the studio dressed in a black corset top with leather trousers, hooked up to a microphone.

Perry has attended the Met Gala on several occasions in the past, including 2022 when she honoured its “In America” theme, and in 2018 when she made liberal use of the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” concept by wearing a gold Versace mini dress, thigh-high boots and giant angel wings.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2018 ( Getty Images )

Many pop fans were left disappointed as their favourite stars failed to turn up to this year’s Met Gala. Artists who have previously wowed on the red carpet who seemed to opt out of the 2024 ball included Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

The event was co-chaired by Zendaya, who wore two different outfits including a Maison Margiela mermaid-cut gown with poison ivy and hummingbird detail, paired with a veiled fascinator, bold eye makeup and dark lipstick.

Her fellow co-chairs included Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, and pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny.

You can findThe Independent’s breakdown of the best-dressed here.