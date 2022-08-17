Kid Cudi tells Kanye West to act like ‘a grown man’ over Kim Kardashian divorce

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kid Cudi addressed the escalation of his feud with Kanye West in a new interview.

Following the break-up of West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson, West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of The New York Times to his Instagram account with a headline that read: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

In the smaller text below, it read: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

West was referring to Cudi’s recent set at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami where Cudi stormed off stage after fans threw objects at him.

In a profile for Esquire published Wednesday (17 August), Cudi lambasted his former friend for mocking him on social media.

“That he had the power to f*** with me that week. That he used his power to f*** with me. That pissed me off,” Cudi said.

Addressing West’s situation with Kardashian, whom West has repeatedly criticised over her recoupling with Davidson, Cudi said: “If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f***ing problem. You need to own up to your s*** like every man in this life has.

“I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

Cudi ended his rant by saying that he would not forgive West. “With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed,” he said.

“That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherf***ing miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

Kanye West (left) and Kid Cudi (Getty Images)

Cudi and West had a close musical relationship in the past. Cudi has appeared in some capacity on all of Kanye West’s albums since 808s & Heartbreak while West has appeared on two of Cudi’s.

After falling out over creative differences and making up, the pair fell out again over Cudi’s friendship with Davidson. In one February Instagram post, West featured the poster for Captain America: Civil War photoshopped to depict Davidson, Cudi and Kardashian as an opposing team.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year, and she was ruled legally single in March this year. The pair share four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.