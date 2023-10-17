Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lance Bass poked fun at the National Football League (NFL) and Taylor Swift fans during the Chargers vs Cowboys game on Monday (16 October).

The NYSNC singer was among several high-profile figures in attendance at the game, which saw the Los Angeles Chargers lose 17–20 to the Dallas Cowboys.

During a portion of the game’s live coverage, the cameras panned to different people in the stands, before eventually landing on Bass, 44, who appeared prepared for his close-up.

In footage of the moment posted to Twitter, Bass can be seen holding a handwritten sign with the message, “Not Taylor Swift” as he shrugs, smiles and waves at the camera.

“Hahahahahhash oh my god he is a national treasure!!!” one person responded on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing: “The fact that he even made that sign, EPIC.”

“Well played, Lance. Well played,” a third applauded, while another added: “Funny? Very.”

Bass’s joke comes shortly after Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce, 34, admitted that the NFL was “overdoing it” with its coverage of his rumoured girlfriend Swift, 33.

Dating rumours began to circulate in July after Kelce admitted on his podcast with his brother Jason, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he had tried to give the pop star his number with a friendship bracelet.

While neither have publicly confirmed a relationship, they continue to further ignite speculation with public appearances together.

Over the weekend, the pair were photographed hand-in-hand for the first time after they both made surprise Saturday Night Live cameos.

Meanwhile, on 12 October, Swift returned to the Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to watch the Chiefs defeat the Denver Broncos 19 to 8, making it the third time in four weeks she’s supported them.

Earlier this month, Swifties condemned the NFL for briefly changing its Twitter banner to a photo edit of the pop star.

After a months-long break from touring, Swift is scheduled to hit the road again on Wednesday (18 October) in Miami, Florida. She will eventually wrap up the US leg of her tour on 4 November before embarking on the international leg of her tour later that month.